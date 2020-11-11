Static code analysis is an analysis of computer software carried out without the code being executed. Static code analysis software validates code against best practices in the industry, scans all project codes, looks for vulnerabilities, and validates specific software tools against company-specific project specifications. Software development and quality assurance teams use static code analysis software to ensure the quality and security of code and that project requirement are met. Static code analysis is a type of source code management and can be integrated using continuous integration software with version control systems and build automation tasks.

Some of the key players of Static Code Analysis Software Market:

Checkmarx Ltd.

CODACY

Conquest Software Solutions

Developer Express Inc.

Embold Technologies GmbH

JetBrains s.r.o.

Kiuwan

Micro Focus

Source Dynamics, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

The Global Static Code Analysis Software Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Static Code Analysis Software market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Static Code Analysis Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Static Code Analysis Software Market Size

2.2 Static Code Analysis Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Static Code Analysis Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Static Code Analysis Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Static Code Analysis Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Static Code Analysis Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Static Code Analysis Software Sales by Product

4.2 Global Static Code Analysis Software Revenue by Product

4.3 Static Code Analysis Software Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Static Code Analysis Software Breakdown Data by End User

