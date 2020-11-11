The Patient Portal market to Undergo positive Transformation between 2020 and 2030

Patient portal is a web-based access point that is connected with the electronic health records (EHR) systems or access points, which is focused on patient’s access to health records and they can share their health information and communicate remotely. These allow patients to look into various data points, including physician notes, lab results, their health histories and immunizations discharge reviews. Some portals allow patients to check medical history data and view demographic. Patients can also check real-time results and updates on some of the patient portal depending upon the portal vendors and the healthcare facility.

Patient can easily pay their bills, schedule doctor’s appointments online, and refill their prescriptions via patient portal. Some patient portal providers appointment alert automatically. Patient portal vendors provides secure username and password to each user to secure access to protected health care information. Patient portal allows patients to seamlessly register and complete online forms and books appointments online, which save the patient from unnecessary hospital and clinics visits, saving their time and money. Patients can check their medical records/history online, schedule appointments, send and receive messages to and from their care providers and they can also conduct consultation. Patient portal allows 24×7 accessibility for the healthcare record/information to the patient, which ease their work as the this records can be access at anytime from anywhere in the world.

The patient portal market can be segmented based on product type, delivery mode, end-users and geography. Based on key product segments, the patient portal market can be categorized into standalone patient portal and integrated patient portal. Integrated patient portal likely to dominate the market as it is provide more feature for patients, ease of use and allow patient to access the complete record/history at one place from anywhere and anytime. Based on delivery mode, the patient portal market can be segmented into web based and cloud based. The end-users for the market include provider, payers and others. Provider are further segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery center and others. Similarly, payers are sub-segmented into insurance companies and government agencies and others.

Geographically, patient portal market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America was observed to be the largest patient portal market due to extensive technological advancements in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have been successful in implementing IT technologies in their healthcare systems, which as a result would boost the market growth. Moreover, presence of developed IT and healthcare infrastructure, promising government initiatives to give patients access to their healthcare data at any time anywhere via patient portal and in the current healthcare infrastructure and constantly improving reimbursement scenario would further propel the market growth.

Europe was observed to be the second largest market in the patient portal market owing to enhanced digitization of the healthcare processes and implementation of telehealth and healthcare IT projects in the region. The major factor that would drive the market in Asia Pacific include the acceptance and demand for high end medical infrastructure in the region. China, Japan and India are the most developing countries in the region and hence would fuel the market growth for high acuity information system. Latin American countries such as Brazil and Mexico are the regions that have significant potential for growth due to evolving medical structure, and high disposable income.

The major players operating in patient portal market include All Scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CureMD, Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Greenway Health, LLC, Medfusion, Inc., Epic Corporation, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, CompuGroup Medical Inc., Affiliated Computer Services Inc., iSOFT Group Limited, and Siemens Healthineers.

