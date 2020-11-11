Dairy herd management is a program to plan and manage dairy farming and planning for each animal of the farm in order to increase productivity. The dairy herd management products are utilized for both animal comfort and dairy production management for various applications such as feeding management, milk harvesting, reproduction management, calf management, animal comfort management etc.

Rising production and consumption of milk and dairy products globally is the key factor responsible for the growth of dairy herd management market globally. Increasing farm size and/or number of animals due to increasing demand for milk products are further contributing towards the growth in demand for dairy herd management globally.

Bigger farms require a specific manual or guidelines and program to take care of each animal for better productivity. The implementation of smart farming technologies for better management of farm animals offered key benefits such as decreased cost of animal caring that will further generate good demand for the dairy herd management products and services.

The dairy herd management also include programs such as ‘farmers assuring responsible management programs’ that guide and provide training to the farmers for increasing milk quantity by taking proper care of the farm animals. For instance, providing proper feed to animals, maintain good ambience, etc. The milk production is not just business but it is a way of life for the farmers. The standard operation procedures (SOP) have also been laid down by different governments for better care of the animals. These management programs also include vaccination programs for prevention from different diseases, parasite control measures and some blood tests too for better management of health of the animals.

The market for dairy herd management can be segmented based on key product segments, applications and geography. Based on key product segments, market can be segmented into hardware & system, software and associated services.

Hardware & system market can be further segmented into cattle management systems, fertility management systems, milk management systems, feeding management systems and accessories. Software market can be further segmented into web based software and on premises software. The web based systems are online systems that are utilized for the management of various dairy herd management programs.

Based on key applications of the dairy herd management, the market can be segmented into reproduction management, milk harvesting, calf management, heat stress management, feeding management, genetic management, and financial management among others. The increasing adoption of technologies, increasing demand for automated milk harvesting systems in order to increase the yield of milk are key factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Geographically, the dairy herd management market is segmented into five regional segments such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to contribute the most towards global dairy herd management market in the near future. Growing contribution of dairy industry, number of dairy cows and large pool of dairy exports in developed countries due to increased consumption of dairy products in such regions are the key factors responsible for large contribution from these regions.

Increasing disposable income, rising population and active participation of government for the development of dairy farming industry can contribute towards the growth of this market in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific, Latin America and others. However, factors such as unethical conduct with respect to animals may impact the market of dairy herd management negatively in some parts of the world.

The increasing demand for technologically improved products and increasing profitability in farming business due to increasing demand for dairy products will drive the market for dairy herd products. There is increased competition among key players as well especially due to rising demand for different software and systems that are available in the global market for dairy herd management.

