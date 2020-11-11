The Granulometer Market to generate more revenue from North America and Europe

Granulometer is a device used for the analysis of particle sizes of active ingredients and excipients used in the pharmaceutical industry. Particle characterization is one of the important physical characteristics to create pharmaceutical products as the size, distribution, and shape of the particles affects the product performance, bulk properties, stability, appearance of the end product, and its processability. Hence particle size analysis is an integral part of formulating and manufacturing pharmaceutical dosage forms. Also, product size distribution has an impact on the manufacturability of the solid oral dosage forms of the drug, including pre-mixing, granulation, milling, drying, blending, encapsulation, coating, and compression.

Granulometer meter can be segmented into particle size, type of granulometer, application, end user, and geography. Based on the particle size the market can be segmented into a micro particle, nanoparticle, Zeta particle, and millimeter particle, among others. Based on the type of device, granulometer market can be segmented to laser granulometers, sedimentation granulometers, and light scattering granulometers, among others. Based on the end users, the granulometer market can be segmented into drug manufacturing units, research centers, and pharmaceutical companies, among others.

Based on the application, the granulometer market can be segmented into industrial applications and research applications, among others. By geography, granulometer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Granulometer market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the strong growth in the demand for pharmaceuticals. The growing manufacturing volumes of branded and generic drugs to meet the market demand contributes to the growth of the granulometer market, as manufacturing has to abide by the particle size needed for the drugs. The growing applications of these devices in various stages of drug manufacturing aid in the growth of the granulometer market.

Also, increasing number of infections, leading to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and the ongoing research for the development of vaccines for various infections, require the particle size analysis and hence positively contribute to the granulometer market. The changing technology, leading to the development of nanoparticles also requires particle size analysis performed by granulometers, hence recording revenue growth in the granulometer market. However, high cost of the devices, the need for devices with various calibrations might negatively impact the growth of granulometer market. Also, stringent regulations governing the pharmaceuticals might have an impact on the granulometer market.

By particle size, nano particles are expected to record a significant growth, owing to the increasing focus on nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is in high demand in the recent times, owing to its ability to provide accurate diagnosis and disease treatment at molecular level. This growth in nanotechnology would contribute to the growth in granulometer market. By product type, laser granulometers are the most preferred devices in the granulometer market, as laser diffraction enables accurate analysis of the particle size. North America is expected to be the leading region in the granulometer market.

The strong growth in the region can be attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, increased spending on pharmaceutical production, and increased spending by the population. The emerging markets in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are expected to record significant growth in the granulometer market, due to the high investments by the public and private players. Also, growing healthcare industry, strong growth in the pharmaceutical spending, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The leading players in the granulometer market include

Malvern Instruments Ltd (a Spectris company)

Beckman Coulter

CILAS

Microtrac (a company of NIKKISO Group)

Fritsch GmbH

HORIBA Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation and Sequoia Scientific Inc.

among other significant global market players.

