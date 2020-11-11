The Key Players to resort to Organic Mode of Expansion in the Cancer Pain Market

Cancer pain market includes the drugs and the devices employed for the management of pain caused because of various types of cancers. Cancer pain caused as a result of mixed mechanism pain is a temporally changing, complex symptom that involves ischemic, neuropathic, inflammatory, and compression mechanisms at multiple sites. Cancer pain can be related to the treatment of cancer by chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, among others. Cancer pain can also be caused by the pressing of the tumor onto the nerves, bones, or other organs of the body. Cancer pain can be categorized as acute and chronic based on the onset and duration of cancer. Acute cancer pains have an identifiable cause, well-defined onset, are subject to sympathetic output and improve with management. Acute cancer pain syndromes are caused by antineoplastic therapies such as chemotherapy, hormonal treatments, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy; procedures such as post-biopsy pain, stent placements, vascular embolization, and paracentesis, among others. Chronic cancer pain has a prolonged, and the fluctuating course has a less distinct onset and is driven by central sensitization and neuroplastic responses from acute injury. Chronic cancer pain syndromes are caused by somatic nociceptive pain due to soft tissue involvement, and bone metastases; and neuropathic pain due to malignancy.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13528

Cancer pain market can be segmented based on the drug class used for the pain management, by device type, by the end user, and geography. By drug class, cancer pain market has been segmented into opioids, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, Antidepressants and anticonvulsants, Bisphosphonates, and Ketamine, among others. By device type, cancer pain market can be segmented into implantable intrathecal drug delivery system and programmable intrathecal drug delivery system. Cancer pain market has been segmented into hospitals, cancer research institutes, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, among others by end users. By geography, Cancer pain market has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to National Cancer Institute, over 1,660,290 new patients were diagnosed with cancer and over 580,350 Americans died of cancer in 2013. Pain is one of the most dreaded symptoms in cancer, and it is moderate to severe in more than 50% of cancer patients. A similar increase in the number of cancer patients has been noted globally, which is one of the major growth drivers of cancer pain management. Globally, over 75% of the cancer patients complain of a gradual increase in pain as the disease progresses, and chronic pain is experienced by nearly 70% of the patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, 8% of stroke patients, and 28% of multiple sclerosis patients. This increase in the number of cancer patients experiencing pain will have a positive effect on the growth of cancer pain market. Also, a range of cancer pain management drugs is in the pipeline, indicating the increased research and development that would lead to the growth of the cancer pain market. Furthermore, increased healthcare spending and the availability of reimbursement would aid in the growth of the cancer pain market. However, lack of awareness and the high cost of treatment might hamper the cancer pain market.

Opioids are expected to remain the dominant drug class segment in cancer pain market, owing to their ability to effectively treat the cancer pain. Geographically, North America is expected to lead the cancer pain market. The presence of market leaders in the region, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and enhanced healthcare spending contribute to the growth of the cancer pain market in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to record a high CAGR growth in the cancer pain market during the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness among people, and increased government spending on providing enhanced healthcare services to the people. China, Brazil, and India are expected to drive strong growth in the cancer pain market as a result of increasing investments by the government to enhance the healthcare facilities.

To Get Extensive Insights On Key Trends, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/13528

The leading players in the cancer pain market include Pfizer, Inc., Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioDelivery Sciences, ProStrakan Group, Sanofi S.A., and Grunenthal Group, among other significant global market players.

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and a high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com