The Cold Pain Therapy Market to Grow at an Exponential rate between 2020 and 2030

The cold pain therapy, name it suggests that it includes the usage of cold materials in relieving pain. Cryotherapy commonly used is an essential injury management skill. Since decades application of ice packs on inflammation and injury has helped the reduce pain and inflammation. It is studied that, cold slows down blood flow to the injury thereby reducing pain and swelling. Cold therapy reduces the blood circulation, thereby reduces inflammation, muscle spasm and pain. Thus, the most effective, cheap and drugless method to relieve pain and swelling is the usage of ice packs.

Application of ice to skin also relieves sprains, strains, bruises and tendinitis or say any virtual situation on superficial tissues. Cold packs used for inflammation acts as the primary analgesic to relieve pain. Cold Pain therapy are mostly applied for the fresh injuries such as ligament sprains, muscle sprains, and severe bruises. Cold pain therapy is also helpful for chronic overuse or tissue fatigue injuries like carpel tunnel syndrome, tennis elbow, supraspinatus tendinitis, iliotibial band syndrome, patellofemoral pain syndrome and plantar fasciitis.

The cold pain therapy market is segmented according to product, application, distribution channel, geography. According to the product, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into OTC products and prescription products. The OTC product segment is further segmented into pharmaceuticals and medical device. The pharmaceutical segment is further divided into topical products and tablets. The topical products are gels, ointments, creams, sprays, roll – on and patches. The tablets of cold, pain killers and antibiotics.

The medical devices used in the cold pain therapy market are cooling pads, cooling towels, cold packs and wraps. The prescription segment of the cold pain therapy market includes motorized devices and non – motorized devices. The cold pain therapy market according to application is segmented into musculoskeletal disorder, sports medicine, postoperative and post – trauma.

According to distribution channel the cold pain therapy market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The cold and pain therapy market according to geography is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Globally increase in the incidence of injuries during sports activity, increase on the emphasis on exercise and gym activities in order to maintain health, increase in the healthcare expenditure with rising cases of physical injuries due to obesity or less activity and stringent regulatory approval process for oral pain medicines are the major drivers for the growth of cold pain therapy market in the forecast period.

However, lack of reimbursement, clinical evidence for the medication for cold pain therapy, side effects and discomfort associated with the treatment options are some of the restraining factors for the growth of cold pain therapy market.

Geographically, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the cold pain therapy market as the usage of these products in this region is on the higher side, and also there is much emphasis on physical activities in this region.

Europe is followed by North America in cold pain therapy market. Due to increased emphasis on maintenance of physical health with exercise and increased healthcare services in Asia Pacific, the Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for cold pain therapy in the forecast period.

Many small players are looking forward to investment in the Asia Pacific market due more patient pool and increase usage of generic drugs. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets due to low investment in the healthcare services, and also the healthcare facilities and awareness are improving in these regions.

The top players in the cold pain therapy market are

Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals Co. Inc.

3M Company and Breg Inc

. There are also many generic players in the market.

