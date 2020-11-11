Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026 | AeroVironment, Aselsan Inc, Codan Ltd

“

The report titled Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Man-Portable Military Electronics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Man-Portable Military Electronics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AeroVironment, Aselsan Inc, Codan Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd, ITT Exelis Inc, Finmeccanica S.p.A, FLIR Systems, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, Rockwell Collins, Inc, Saab AB, Safran Group, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Thales Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Communication Products

Command and Control Products

Imaging Products

ISTAR Products

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Airborne

Naval

Land Based



The Man-Portable Military Electronics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Man-Portable Military Electronics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Man-Portable Military Electronics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Man-Portable Military Electronics

1.1 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Overview

1.1.1 Man-Portable Military Electronics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Communication Products

2.5 Command and Control Products

2.6 Imaging Products

2.7 ISTAR Products

2.8 Others

3 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Airborne

3.5 Naval

3.6 Land Based

4 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Man-Portable Military Electronics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Man-Portable Military Electronics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Man-Portable Military Electronics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Man-Portable Military Electronics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AeroVironment

5.1.1 AeroVironment Profile

5.1.2 AeroVironment Main Business

5.1.3 AeroVironment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AeroVironment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 AeroVironment Recent Developments

5.2 Aselsan Inc

5.2.1 Aselsan Inc Profile

5.2.2 Aselsan Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Aselsan Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Aselsan Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Aselsan Inc Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Codan Ltd

5.5.1 Codan Ltd Profile

5.3.2 Codan Ltd Main Business

5.3.3 Codan Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Codan Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd Recent Developments

5.4 Elbit Systems Ltd

5.4.1 Elbit Systems Ltd Profile

5.4.2 Elbit Systems Ltd Main Business

5.4.3 Elbit Systems Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Elbit Systems Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Elbit Systems Ltd Recent Developments

5.5 ITT Exelis Inc

5.5.1 ITT Exelis Inc Profile

5.5.2 ITT Exelis Inc Main Business

5.5.3 ITT Exelis Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ITT Exelis Inc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ITT Exelis Inc Recent Developments

5.6 Finmeccanica S.p.A

5.6.1 Finmeccanica S.p.A Profile

5.6.2 Finmeccanica S.p.A Main Business

5.6.3 Finmeccanica S.p.A Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Finmeccanica S.p.A Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Finmeccanica S.p.A Recent Developments

5.7 FLIR Systems

5.7.1 FLIR Systems Profile

5.7.2 FLIR Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 FLIR Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 FLIR Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 General Dynamics

5.8.1 General Dynamics Profile

5.8.2 General Dynamics Main Business

5.8.3 General Dynamics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 General Dynamics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 General Dynamics Recent Developments

5.9 Harris Corporation

5.9.1 Harris Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Harris Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Harris Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Harris Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Harris Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc

5.10.1 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc Profile

5.10.2 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc Main Business

5.10.3 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc Recent Developments

5.11 Rockwell Collins, Inc

5.11.1 Rockwell Collins, Inc Profile

5.11.2 Rockwell Collins, Inc Main Business

5.11.3 Rockwell Collins, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Rockwell Collins, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Rockwell Collins, Inc Recent Developments

5.12 Saab AB

5.12.1 Saab AB Profile

5.12.2 Saab AB Main Business

5.12.3 Saab AB Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Saab AB Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Saab AB Recent Developments

5.13 Safran Group

5.13.1 Safran Group Profile

5.13.2 Safran Group Main Business

5.13.3 Safran Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Safran Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Safran Group Recent Developments

5.14 Sierra Nevada Corporation

5.14.1 Sierra Nevada Corporation Profile

5.14.2 Sierra Nevada Corporation Main Business

5.14.3 Sierra Nevada Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Sierra Nevada Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Sierra Nevada Corporation Recent Developments

5.15 Thales Group

5.15.1 Thales Group Profile

5.15.2 Thales Group Main Business

5.15.3 Thales Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Thales Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Thales Group Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

