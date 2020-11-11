Technological Advancements to back the Mumps Market

Mumps is a contagious disease typically affecting children and caused by the mumps virus. The characteristic of this disease is the initial onset of headache, loss of appetite, muscle aches, tiredness and fever followed by the typical swelling of one or more salivary glands. The disease is transmitted from one person to the other through saliva and/or droplets. Although the symptoms vanish within few days of infection and are usually mild requiring only symptomatic pain relief, complications can occur in rare cases, which requires immediate medical attention and treatment. Complications can involve infection in testicles (in post-pubertal males), ovaries, prostate gland, thyroid gland, and pancreas.

Brain infection is believed to occur in only one in 10,000 cases, but it often leads to death. Although the mumps virus infects mostly children aged five to ten, it can infect adults as well and when it does, it is more likely that the complications are serious. These could be a loss of hearing and loss of fertility. For this reason, the prevention of the disease gets precedence over its cure. Mumps was a common viral disease until the mumps vaccine was launched in 1967. Before the launch of the vaccine, greater than 200,000 cases of mumps occurred each year in the United States.

Presently, however, the availability of the vaccine has led to a decrease in the number of cases to fewer than 1,000 a year, and epidemics have also become fairly rare. According to the WHO, in the countries where large-scale immunization against mumps has been applied, the incidence of the disease has dropped radically. However, outbreaks do continue to occur and some immunized individuals, who have been in very close contact with someone who is infected, can still contract the disease. Yet, vaccination is highly crucial in protection against the infectious disease. For instance, in the U.S., in August 2016, dozens were diagnosed with mumps in New York City, and subsequently, greater than 400 people were affected with the virus across Arkansas.

The mumps market has been segmented on the basis of type of therapy, end-user and geography. Based on type of therapy, the mumps market has been segmented into preventive and curative therapies. The preventive therapy includes the Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella (MMRV) vaccine and single-unit mumps vaccine.

The curative therapies segment includes analgesics for the basic symptom of headache and pain in mumps and antibiotic and anti-inflammatory agents to manage the complications arising from mumps infection. The preventive market is anticipated to garner the highest market share during the forecast period owing to a high rate of immunization for the disease and lower cases of outbreaks. Based on distribution channel, the mumps market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and institutional centers. Hospital and retail pharmacies shall dominate the mumps market during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the mumps market, owing to higher rates of vaccination coupled with the expensive cost of vaccination and treatment. Moreover, the recent 2016 outbreaks in the U.S. shall increase the demand for mumps preventive and treatment therapies in the immediate future.

The mumps market in Asia is anticipated to register the third spot after Europe, which is expected to take second largest share in the market during the forecast period. Since 1993, Japan has ceased using the combination vaccine for mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) in routine immunizations, owing to severe side effects in some vaccine recipients, notably non-viral meningitis. However, in Japan, certain vaccines, such as those for mumps and hepatitis B, are not part of the national immunization programs.

Thus, the legal scenario in Japan is likely to promote the indigenous production of a safer MMR vaccine, thus offering less opportunity to global players to invest in the market. In countries that have sound vaccination campaigns, mumps has become quite rare. This is, however, not the case in South Africa since the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR) is only available through the private sector. Thus, effectively priced vaccines could help lower the incidence of mumps in the Africa market.

The major players operating in the mumps market include GlaxoSmithKline plc. Serum Institute of India and Merck & Co.

