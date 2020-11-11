Medical Imaging Management Market to Stand Tall from 2020 to 2030

Medical Imaging Management is the application of a management system which provides solutions to hospitals, clinics and diagnostic imaging centers. Medical imaging management has witnessed digitalization, yet many organizations have to realize the clinical benefits and return on investment. Medical Imaging Management (PAC-Picture Archiving and Communications System) provides a completely secure, robust solution to radiology, imaging archiving, report dictation, study and report storage.

Medical Imaging Management can unify and accommodate a variety of environments, integrating with your facility’s legacy systems. PACS provides highly specialized web-based software allowing physician offices, consulting physicians, and hospital-based clinical staff to view imaging studies on the secure medical imaging management server from any web-accessible PC.

According to an imaging technology news, Stanford Children’s Health and Weill Cornell Medicine have recently adopted DICOM Grid’s platform. Healthcare leaders use its features to break down communication barriers across provider networks and optimize the patient experience by eliminating the need for repeat scans, reducing patient wait times and enabling white-glove consultation services online. RSNA Image Share Validation Program, a new initiative by Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) has been designed to expand access to medical imaging and diagnostic reports.

The global market for medical imaging management is expected to be driven by the advancement in technology, software development and growth in radiology departments across countries, etc.

According to the Helsinki Medical Imaging Centre, a multi-site Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) has been implemented across the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS). More than 200 radiologists and thousands of PACS-using clinicians work at the HUS to produce almost 1 Mn radiology examinations annually.

Moreover, increase in the geriatric population, higher incidence and prevalence of various diseases (such as cancer and Cardiovascular disease (CVD)), the large number of imaging centers in developing regions, ongoing research activities, fast adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of the global medical imaging management market during 2016-2026.

However, decrease in supply of SPECT and PET systems due to shortage of radioisotope can be a restraint for the growth of the global medical imaging management market.

The global medical imaging management market is classified on the basis of system type, application type, end user and geography. Based on system type, the global medical imaging management market is segmented into the Medical Imaging Management Systems (MIM) and Picture Archiving and Communications System (PAC).

Application type segment for the global medical imaging management market is segmented into Standard Radiography, Advanced Body Imaging, Cardiovascular Imaging, Neuroradiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging & Pain Management, Oncology Imaging, Interventional Radiology, and others. The global medical imaging management market is segmented into end users such as Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers. A recent report by the McKinsey Global Institute proclaimed that effectively utilizing healthcare IT could save upto US$ 300 Bn per year of healthcare costs in the U.S.

The European Commission has cited a Microsoft case study that indicates annual costs per patient can be reduced by 36.7% through the use of healthcare IT solutions. The hospitals end user segment is expected to hold the highest market share in global market for medical imaging management.

Region wise, the global medical imaging management market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for medical imaging managements due to good practices adopted of radiology equipment for diagnostic procedures. Increasing number of outpatient for diagnosis of various disease indications such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological disorders, etc. will boost the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in global medical imaging management market include

McKesson Corporation

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation)

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)

Siemens Healthineers‎ (Siemens AG)

Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation)

Distributed Medical AB

BridgeHead Software

Novarad Corporation

and others.

