Ethylene Glycol Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes SABIC, Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec, Shell Chemical

Increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for packaging applications, primarily in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, is expected to remain a key driving factor for the market. The global textile industry’s growth is also likely to support the ethylene glycol market development over the forecast period. However, volatile prices and the tight supply of raw materials, on account of frequent fluctuations in crude oil prices, are expected to inhibit the market growth over the forecast period.

Leading Ethylene Glycol Market Players:

SABIC, Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec, Shell Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Honam Petrochemicals, Ineos, Nouryon, ExxonMobil, Reliance Industries Limited

Ethylene glycol is a sweet-tasting colorless liquid produced from ethylene oxide. Manufacture of ethylene glycol from ethylene oxide coproduces diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG). Ethylene glycol is majorly used in the production of polyester fiber, PET bottle resins, and films. Other uses include ethylene glycol as coolant, dewatering agent, heat transfer agent, hydrate inhibition, runway de-icing fluids, and precursor to polymers.

The “Global Ethylene Glycol Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ethylene glycol market with detailed market segmentation by ethylene glycol. The global ethylene glycol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethylene glycol market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ethylene glycol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The ethylene glycol market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Ethylene Glycol Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

