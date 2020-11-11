Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020-2027 Stepan Company, INEOS Capital Limited, India Glycols Limited, Clariant

The fatty acid ethoxylate has been used in a number of household and cleaning products, which have contributed to the growth of the market. The fatty acid ethoxylate is used for personal care and household products such as dishwashing, detergents, and metal cleaning products. The increasing consumption of such household products in the Asia Pacific region, including China and India, is growing to drive the market for fatty acid ethoxylate. The rapid expansion of the home and personal care industry across the world will increase the growth of the market.

Leading Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market Players:

Basf se, Stepan Company, INEOS Capital Limited, India Glycols Limited, Clariant, Shell Chemicals, Sasol Ltd., Silver Fern Chemical Inc., Sch?rer & Schl?pfer AG, Niram Chemicals

Ethoxylate is basically a chemical reaction when the ethylene oxide is added to both the phenols and alcohols. These are mostly converted into species known as ethoxy sulfates. Ethoxy sulfates, as well as alcohol ethoxylates, are considered as surfactants. These are basically used in cosmetics and also in different commercial products. Alcohol ethoxy sulfates and alcohol ethoxylates are used in detergents, domestic cleaners, and many more commercial products. Ethoxylates are also used as cleaning agents, lubricants, wetting agents, degreasers, emulsifiers, and solubilizers.

The “Global Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fatty acid ethoxylate market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global fatty acid ethoxylate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fatty acid ethoxylate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type the fatty acid ethoxylate market is segmented into fatty amine ethoxylate, alcohol ethoxylate, fatty acid ethoxylate, glyceride ethoxylate and methyl ester ethoxylate. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oilfield chemicals, personal care and domestic product, agrochemicals and others.

