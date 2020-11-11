Heart Attack Diagnostics Market To Witness a Major Overhaul between 2020 and 2030

Heart attack diagnostics is primarily associated with signs and symptoms such as chest pain, which indicates heart attack or related condition. The diagnostic systems especially include electrocardiograms (ECG), blood tests, chest x-ray and others. The need for the heart attack diagnostics is growing due to rising demand for rapid diagnosis and treatment among increasing youth population globally. Currently, the U.S. is proving to be the key major market for heart attack diagnostics, which is increasing the quality of life of the patients in the country. Moreover, the market for heart attack diagnostics is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the near future. Moreover, lack of skilled personnel and higher cost of diagnostic products and/or services can restrain the growth of the heart attack diagnostics market especially in the emerging parts of the world.

Heart attack diagnostics such as electrocardiography (ECG), allow physicians to identify the electrical activity of the heart through electrodes attached to the skin which helps record the impulses as waves displayed on the monitor. This further guide physicians whether the heart attack has occurred or is in development. Moreover, the risk factor and the disease burden associated with heart attack remains high, which will contribute towards market growth for heart attack diagnostics in the near future. In addition, new technologies had to be integrated to allow high performance, small sample size, fast response time, and cost-effectiveness of the systems.

Furthermore, the electrocardiogram (ECG) tests diagnostics is assumed to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Certain medical procedures and conditions can increase the use for heart attack diagnostics. Heart attack diagnostics are expected to grow at a high rate owing to increased tobacco smoking, coronary heart diseases, obesity, adoption of unhealthy diet, which results in high cholesterol levels and rising geriatric population. Electrocardiogram (ECG) tests market is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to their ability to diagnose growing number of patients with chronic chest pain. Moreover, scientific improvements, and increase in number of patients worldwide will also support market growth.

The heart attack diagnostics market can be segmented based on type of tests, end users, and geography. Based on the type of tests, the heart attack diagnostics can be categorized into electrocardiogram (ECG), blood tests, coronary catheterization (angiogram), cardiac computerized tomography (CT) and others. Among these, electrocardiogram (ECG) tests are most preferred form compared to other types of heart attack diagnostic products. Based on end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories and others.

Geographically, North America was observed to be the largest heart attack diagnostics market due to increasing incidence rate, and widespread research and development activities in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have been successful in the utilization of heart attack diagnostics, which as a result would further aid in the market growth in the region. Moreover, presence of highly equipped healthcare infrastructure, encouraging government initiatives in implementing heart attack diagnostics and constantly improving reimbursement scenario would propel the market growth.

Additionally, Europe was observed to be the second largest market in the heart attack diagnostics owing to enhanced healthcare processes and implementation of high healthcare concerns in the region due to increased risk of heart attack in geriatric patients. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Key factor that would drive the market in Asia Pacific include the increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders, high burden of patients in countries highly populated countries such as India and increasing demand for the improved diagnostics in the region. China and India are the fastest emerging economies in the region and hence would fuel the market growth of the overall heart attack diagnostics.

The major players operating in this market include:

Bionet Co.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Midmark Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Schiller AG

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Corporation

Welch Allyn

