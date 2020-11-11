Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hand Sanitizer market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hand Sanitizer market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global hand sanitizer market size valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027. Shifting consumer preference towards convenient hygiene products is expected to drive the market. In addition, the recent COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 has spurred the market for hand sanitizer. The demand for hand hygiene products has been exceeding the supply in both online as well as brick and mortar sale channels worldwide owing to the global outbreak of the virus in a short time span. The outbreak has reinforced the significance of regular hand sanitizing and cleaning practices among consumers and is among the prominent factor driving the market.

Hand sanitizers have an advantage over conventional hand washing products as they can be applied directly without water. Also, renowned manufacturing companies such as Henkel Corporation, Unilever, and Procter and Gamble have been offering hand sanitizers in convenient packagings such as sachet and mini bottles, which can easily be carried in a bag or a pocket by the consumers.

These factors have widened the scope of the market.

According to findings, there is a preference for using hand sanitizer by 77.0% of the population covered in a survey, while 23.0% claim not to use the product. The 77.0% population in the favor of using hand sanitizer is comprised of 37.5% male users and 62.5% of female users. Moreover, key manufacturers are adding to their product line in order to increase their market share with increasing awareness. For instance, as per findings, 62.0% of the population surveyed in 2017 claims to use Dettol hand sanitizer, 21.0% use Lifebuoy hand sanitizer, and 17.0% use Himalaya hand sanitizer.

Increasing awareness towards hand hygiene is gaining prominence on account of being an important measure to restrict the occurrence of nosocomial infections. Therefore, hand hygiene forms the most important element of personal care, thereby driving the popularity of hand sanitizers. In addition, government further promotes the usage of hand care products in order to increase awareness as well as avoid health issues among consumers. For instance, the WHO and FDA have taken initiatives in order to make people aware of hand hygiene and the risks associated with not maintaining the hygiene.

Moreover, the rising influence of social media and online advertisements has exposed people to the recent trends of personal care and hygiene which is also accelerating the usage of hand sanitizers among consumers. These advertisements also allow people to get exposed to information regarding cleansers and healthy lifestyles. Key companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Hindustan Unilever are also leading among consumers with their initiatives on spreading awareness about basic hand hygiene.

Hand sanitizers come across as a beneficial product to consumers in various aspects. The extent to which it is easy to use as well as portable and convenient has made the product popular among consumers. According to studies, this product also minimizes the risk of gastrointestinal and respiratory infections among consumers. Moreover, hand sanitizers also contain ingredients that help in reducing skin dryness and irritation compared to hand washing. Furthermore, according to studies, classroom application of hand sanitizers is expected to reduce the absenteeism of students due to illness by 20%. However, the growth of the market can be hampered by the usage of chemical ingredients associated with the product causing allergies to some people. While product innovation and new product development strategies adopted by the companies to introduce organic and natural ingredients in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers, which will gain the trust of consumers.

Product Insights: Hand Sanitizer Market

The gel based hand sanitizer segment lead with a share of more than 49.0% of the global market in 2019. Gel sanitizers are usually thin and watery in formulation and therefore provide the convenience of getting spread easily and penetrate into the skin to kill most of the bacteria. Easy product availability and wider access to this type of hand sanitizer are driving the growth of the segment in the market in the last few years. The product results in decreased microbial populations in different ways. Moreover, the inclusion of different flavors affecting the fragrance is driving segment growth in the hand sanitizer market. For instance, in 2017, Himalaya Wellness has launched new sanitizers which are available in fruit flavors including strawberry, green apple, litchi, and orange.

The foam based hand sanitizer segment is expected to dominate the market with a revenue based CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2027. The product is gaining prominence in the market owing to its ability to penetrate the skin and stay there for a longer period of time. Foam based sanitizers provide easy application on hands as it does not needs to get rubbed off and thus provides the convenience of saving time. This product is expected to witness a surge in demand owing to its greater convenience of handling. For instance, in April 2018, Arrow Solutions launched KR10 Hand Sanitizer Foam, which is an alcohol free foam sanitizer designed for frequent use.

Distribution Channel Insights: Hand Sanitizer Market

Hypermarket and supermarket channels accounted for the largest share of more than 39.3% of the market in 2019. An increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets across various regions have experienced a surge in the distribution of hand sanitizers in the market. However, this channel provides the consumers with an advantage of scanning the product before buying which helps them choose the right product. Moreover, this channel also supplies quick access to the product compared to online channels where consumers are made to wait for the delivery of the product.

Online distribution channel is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the increasing influence of digital media and marketing. Increasing internet penetration in various countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil has developed the market for online sales channels from the last three to four years. Moreover, online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Alibaba and other such service providers are focusing on the continuous availability of personal care products across the globe. Online retail channels are widely used in developed countries such as U.S., Germany, and U.K., for purchasing consumer goods and unique personal care products. It is poised to emerge as a steady revenue generating source for these product categories over the forecast period 2021-2027. Promising growth exhibited by e-commerce platforms in emerging countries, including India and China, is compelling manufacturers to reorient their retail strategies for these countries.

Regional Insights: Hand Sanitizer Market

North America lead the market and accounted for a revenue share of 32.2% in 2019. Growing concern for health and hygiene maintenance by the majority of the population in the region is expected to drive the market. Wider product availability with increased penetration of online as well as offline channels is driving the growth of the market in the region. This region with a greater number of market players witnesses highest penetration of different forms of hand sanitizers such as gel based, foam based, spray, and wipes. Moreover, U.S. dominates the market with more willingness of consumers to spend on personal care and hygiene products.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2027. The growth is attributed to the growing awareness about hygiene among consumers. Therefore, innovative and different types of personal care and hygiene products are available in the market stressing on convenience factors for consumers. The increasing dominance of online shopping has reshaped the growth of the market in the region and is expected to fuel the demand for hand sanitizers in the future years. For instance, online websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Grofers, and other such online delivery service firms are offering different types of hand hygiene products.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Hand Sanitizer Market

The market is highly competitive in nature. Companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity and are adopting innovative technologies to meet consumer demand for hand sanitizers. Some of the prominent players in the hand sanitizer market include:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter and Gamble

The Himalaya Drug Company

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG and Company

Unilever

Vi-Jon; Chattem, Inc.

Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Kutol

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global hand sanitizer market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Store

Drugs Store

Online

