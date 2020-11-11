Graphene Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Graphene market.

Report Overview: Graphene Market

The global graphene market size was estimated at USD 67.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for renewable, lightweight, and flexible materials that offer durability is expected to drive the product demand. Excellent product characteristics, such as high electrical and thermal conductivity, coupled with high electron mobility and high permeability is anticipated to expand the application scope of graphene. Rising product penetration in various applications including energy storage, semiconductors, and sensors is anticipated to further fuel the market.

The U.S. lead the North America market for graphene in 2019 and is expected to continue leading over the forecast period 2021-2027. The U.S. market has witnessed a large number of collaborations among manufacturers and research institutions over the past few years owing to increasing focus on research and development activities. The country is one of the key exporters of graphene-based products.

The market has witnessed volatility in graphite prices over the historic period, owing to rise in export taxes. However, the fluctuations in graphite prices do not have a significant impact on product prices, since a single graphite mine can supply sufficient quantity of raw material required for the production of graphene.

Increasing adoption of renewable energy across various sectors across the globe is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, stringent regulations imposed by various governments to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to further drive the product demand for energy storage applications.

The industry is characterized by the overcapacity of Chinese manufacturers. The market has witnessed a huge demand and supply, where supply exceeds demand by a large margin. This is expected to adversely impact the bargaining power of suppliers. Aggressive production by Chinese manufacturers has impacted the market. Hence, supplier power is expected to be low over the forecast period.

Product Insights: Graphene Market

Graphene nanoplatelets are expected to witness a significant rise in demand on account of their wide range of applications in various sectors including electronics, aerospace, medical, and energy storage and generation. The segment is estimated to reach USD 303.4 million by 2027 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Graphene oxide is an extremely critical product owing to its wide range of applications including transparent conductive films for various supercapacitors, smartphones, flexible electronic devices, optoelectronic devices, and medical devices. Superior product characteristics such as including high thermal and electrical conductivity, permeability, transparency, and strength play a major role in boosting its demand.

Other graphene-based products include multi-layer graphene and reduced graphene oxide. These products are employed in various applications including inks, coatings, and different types of composites. Automotive and aerospace industries are expected to be key application sectors for graphene-based composites over the next few years owing to the superior product characteristics such as high strength and lightweight.

Application Insights: Graphene Market

Electronics application segment accounted for 36.0% of the global graphene market volume share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, owing to its wide range of applications in semiconductors, transistors, capacitors, and sensors. The segment is expected to observe growth in emerging economies in Asia owing to a rise in manufacturing activities.

Composites applications account for a significant demand for graphene-based products, as Graphene-based composites are employed in a wide range of applications including construction, automotive, aerospace, batteries, coatings, metals, and plastics. It exhibits high potential as a replacement for carbon nanotubes owing to its enhanced capabilities.

Electrochemical energy storage solutions are expected to drive the product in the energy sector in various storage solutions including electrochemical capacitors, lithium-ion batteries over the forecast period. Graphene coatings are used in various batteries, conductors, and generators to improve energy efficiency and the overall performance of the devices.

Other applications include graphene inks, coatings, catalysts smart packaging, and automotive. Graphene conductive inks and coatings are being increasingly used for manufacturing conductive paper for DNA analysis. Medical device coatings contain graphene to improve their performance and efficiency.

Regional Insights: Graphene Market

Europe lead the market in 2019, accounting for 33.1% of the total revenue share and is anticipated to witness strong growth over the forecast period, on account of rising investments in R&D activities. The European Research Council (ERC) granted a billion euro for investments in emerging and potential technologies, which is expected to benefit the market.

The North American market is lead by a number of small and medium-scale manufacturers. These players have a strong distribution and supplier networks, which plays an extremely critical role in the value chain owing to the responsibility of the distributors and suppliers to maintain a loyal customer base for their manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and consumers. Increasing production in various sectors including automobile, defense, marine, and aerospace are expected to drive the regional product demand over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, the market in the rest of the world is expected to experience slower growth as compared to other regions owing to weak government policies, overproduction, and poor performance of economies in various countries. However, graphene is anticipated to remain a key material owing to its superior characteristics.

Graphene Market Share Insights

The market is consolidated in nature, with key players controlling major market share. Key players including

Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd,

ACS Material

2-D Tech

Angstron Materials have lead the market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. It is highly dynamic and exhibits intense competition, owing to the presence of various small and medium-scale manufacturers. The key participants emphasize on R&D investments and product innovations to gain a competitive edge.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global graphene market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Graphene Oxide

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Electronics

Composites

Energy

Others

