Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Geotextile Tubes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Geotextile Tubes Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Geotextile Tubes market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Geotextile Tubes Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Geotextile Tubes Market

The global geotextile tubes market size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2021 to 2027. Growing regulatory support adoption of geotextile tubes for preventing the land and soil erosion caused due to river water and coastal waves are expected to drive the product demand. Stringent regulatory framework and environmental concerns are expected to play a critical role in shaping the industry in the near future. Government regulations and policies that govern water treatment for industrial as well as domestic wastewater are anticipated to positively impact the water treatment industry, thereby, driving the demand for product in wastewater treatment.

In the U.S., the market is lead by woven geotextiles owing to its superior flexibility and dimensional stability under a high-pressure environment. As a result, the tubes made from synthetic materials such as polypropylene and polyethylene, and polyester are being progressively utilized to prevent coastal erosion.

Dykes, bunds, breakwater, groins, revetment, and seawalls are some of the traditional structures that are used to prevent coastal erosion. However, the construction of these structures requires huge investments and time. Geotextile tubes have emerged as an effective alternative to these structures owing to their ease of installation, low maintenance, and low-cost property.

Implementation of stringent regulations to prevent water pollution and discharge of wastewater in the water bodies is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Geotextile tubes are witnessing growing adoption in the sludge dewatering application to reduce the sludge volume to be treated thereby, reducing the overall cost required for sludge treatment.

Depleting petroleum feedstock has contributed to an increase in the prices of synthetic fibers used for the production of geotextiles. Thus, manufacturers have undertaken extensive R&D activities to develop bio-based raw materials. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on utilizing natural fiber such as jute and coir for the production to reduce the raw material costs.

Type Insights: Geotextile Tubes Market

The woven geotextile tubes segment is emerged as the leading segment in 2019 with a market share of 76.6% owing to its wide-ranging utilization to prevent coastal erosion application. Woven geotextile tubes exhibit superior mechanical strength and structural stability against the coastal waves and help in dissipating the erosional forces.

Woven geotextiles are manufactured by weaving together of synthetic and natural fibers to form a fabric with excellent mechanical strength and a porous structure. As a result, these fabrics are widely used in road construction and soil stabilization applications. Woven geotextiles are also witnessing rising adoption in wastewater treatment applications.

Non-woven geotextiles are produced by the bonding of fibers by way of chemical bonding, heat, needle punching as opposed to weaving. These fabrics generally used in filters or separation applications owing to superior porosity. Furthermore, they are used as supporting material to woven geotextiles in various structural applications.

The nonwoven geotextile tubes segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the projected period. These tubes are widely used in the dewatering of sludge, mining residue on account of their highly porous structure. The use of these tubes delivers a significant reduction in waste volume thereby reducing the treatment and transportation costs.



End-use Insights: Geotextile Tubes Market



The marine and hydraulic end-use segment led the product market with a share of 45.3% in 2019. Growing investment in the protection of coastal areas and beach rejuvenation activities is the primary factor driving the segment growth. Furthermore, increasing product use in the construction of flood mitigation structures is having a positive impact on segment growth.

Technological advancements in manufacturing technology such as the use of recycled and naturally derived fibers coupled with the use of various additives to improve the UV resistance and to reduce the fouling potential are also expected to have a favorable impact on the market growth.

The environmental engineering segment is projected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period. Globally, there has been a growing focus on maximizing the recycling of municipal and industrial wastewater discharge thereby driving the demand for the sludge dewatering applications.

Growing investment in the construction of the marine structure such as ports, bridges, and tunnels is driving the demand for the product in the construction segment. Furthermore, the strict implementation of aquaculture waste discharge rules is projected to drive the growth of the agricultural engineering segment.

Regional Insights: Geotextile Tubes Market

Europe accounted for about 25.6% of the overall market for geotextile tubes. Europe has been at the forefront of undertaking various initiatives to reduce coastal erosion activities. Germany and France are some of the leading countries that are using the product as an effective low-cost alternative to the traditional coastal protection structures.

The product market within the UAE is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Growing land reclamation activities are expected to provide a major boost in the product demand within the county. Moreover, rising investment in various development of marine structures is projected favorably impact the market.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for geotextile tubes in 2019. The region witnesses the periodic occurrence of hurricanes and floods. As a result, the countries in the region are making significant investments in coastal protection structure to prevent coastal erosion and seawater ingress thereby, driving the product demand.

The countries Central and South America region including Brazil, Argentina, and Chile are endowed with long coastlines and derive significant revenues from beach tourism. These countries are anticipated to make a robust investment in coastal protection activities to prevent coastal erosion thereby driving the product demand.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Geotextile Tubes Market

The key players are making significant investments in R&D activities to improve product durability and antifouling properties. They are actively offering technical support during and after product installation to generate goodwill and increase their market footprint. Additionally, they are also focusing on widening their distribution network and geographical presence. The companies compete based on product innovation, distribution networks, and technical services. Moreover, these players are increasing the use of recycled and natural fibers to reduce their environmental footprint. Some of the prominent players in the geotextile tubes market include:

Key companies Profiled: Geotextile Tubes Market Report

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global geotextile tubes market report on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Woven

Nonwoven

End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Marine & Hydraulic

Environmental Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Construction

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Geotextile Tubes in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Geotextile Tubes Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580