First Aid Kit Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: Global First Aid Kit Market

The global first aid kit market size was valued at USD 158.52 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. Demand for first aid kit is increasing owing to the rising number of road accidents, increasing cases of falls in home and office settings, and growing awareness regarding first aid procedures across the globe. Increasing cases of falls in home and office settings has led to a rise in demand for first aid kits. A person getting injured due to fall requires immediate medical attention, otherwise, it might cause blood clots and various other complications, which might lead to the death of the individual. According to the data on falls published by the WHO, falls are the second leading cause of unintentional and accidental injury deaths globally. Moreover, every year 37.3 million cases of falls are reported that require medical attention.

The prevention strategies adopted by various countries are creating a safer environment at home and providing education and training for first aid at schools and offices. The rising prevalence of burn cases across the globe is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. As per the WHO, 96.00% of burn cases occur in low and middle-income countries. It also reported that in India, more than 1,000,000 people are either moderately or severely burnt every year. First degree and second-degree burn cases require immediate medical attention and first aid, otherwise it can cause further infections.

Rising number of burn incidents in the kitchen is anticipated to increase the demand for first aid kits. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 10,000 Americans die every year due to burn-related infections. The CDC suggested that first and second-degree burns can be treated by first aid at home settings before transferring the patient to hospitals or clinics. Thus, such factors are expected to increase market growth over the forecast period.

Various initiatives undertaken by the public and private organizations are also anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, 9th September is celebrated as World First Aid Day. It is an annual campaign that aims towards creating awareness regarding first aid kits and training. Several steps taken to spread knowledge regarding first aid include using social media and hashtag #WorldFirstAidDay to spread information, school visits, and organizing seminars on the importance of first aid. As per the polls by the Canadian Red Cross, 40.0% of Canadians have been in an emergency situation that requires first aid and only 18.00% Canadians are certified to perform first aid. Such factors are anticipated to increase the demand of first aid.

Product Insights: Global First Aid Kit Market

On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into common and special type first aid kit. Common type first aid kit held the largest market share of 60.7% in 2019 as it is used in every kind of first aid procedures. These are mostly preferred in home and office settings. A common first aid kit comprises plasters, gauze dressings, sterile eye dressings, crÃªpe rolled bandages, safety pins, tweezers, scissors, alcohol-free cleansing wipes, sticky tape, thermometer, skin rash cream, insect bites and stings cream or spray, painkillers, cough medicine, antihistamine cream, distilled water, and eyewash.

Special type first aid kit is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of burn cases and a large number of snakebites in some regions. Special type first aid kit has been further categorized into CPR Kit, Snake Bite Kit, Burn Care Kit, and others.



End-use Insights: Global First Aid Kit Market



Hospitals and clinics led the market and held 35.4% share of the global revenue in 2019 owing to an increasing number of road accidents, a large number of snakebites in some regions, and rising cases of severe injuries due to fall. For instance, as per the WHO, more than 5.4 million people suffer from snake bites every year with up to 2.7 million suffering from envenoming. It also reported that approximately 81,000 to 138,000 people die due to snake bites and around three times people suffer from amputations and other permanent disabilities.

The fire department segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period owing to the rising number of burn cases and fire mishaps across the globe. As per the U.S. Fire Administration, the major causes of fire in residential buildings are unintentional or carelessness, cooking, heating, electrical malfunction, smoking, and others. Unintentional and carelessness are the major causes of fire mishaps in the U.S.

Regional Insights: Global First Aid Kit Market

North America held the largest market share of 34.5% in 2019 owing to the increasing number of road accidents and presence of key players in the region. Some of the key players operating in this region are Acme United Corporation, Certified Safety, Manufacturing, Cramer Products, Dynamic Safety USA, LLC, Green Guard First Aid & Safety, and HARTMANN.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness to the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to a large number of road crash deaths in countries, such as India and China. Moreover, the presence of countries such as India, Indonesia, and Pakistan, which constitute the majority of snakebite deaths across the globe, is expected to increase the demand for first aid kit in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global First Aid Kit Market

Key players are involved in adopting strategies, such as merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches, to strengthen their foothold in the global market. Key players are significantly investing in the research and development to manufacture technologically advanced products to treat snake bites and burn wounds. Some of the prominent players operating in the global first aid kit market are:

Key companies Profiled: Global First Aid Kit Market Report

Acme United Corporation

Certified Safety

Manufacturing

Cramer Products

Dynamic Safety USA, LLC

Green Guard First Aid & Safety

HARTMANN

MedTree

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global first aid kit market report on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Common Type Kit

Special Type Kit

CPR Kit

Snake Bite Kit

Burn Care Kit

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospital & Clinics

Home & Offices

Fire Department

Others

