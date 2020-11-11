Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fire Resistant Cable Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fire Resistant Cable Materials market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market

The global fire resistant cable materials market size was valued at USD 498.2 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027. Growing demand for insulating electric channels to tackle extreme heat and fire mishaps in building structures and manufacturing units is anticipated to ascend the demand for fire resistant cable materials over the forecast period 2021-2027. Stringent green building codes in North America and European economies are positively influencing the utilization of sustainable and fire resistant building materials, which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for fire resistant cable materials. Increasing installation of electric wires in modern residential homes and commercial buildings and office spaces is likely to ascend the market growth.

In the U.S., demand for fire-resistant cable materials is anticipated to ascend at a significant rate owing to rise in demand for fire-resistant building structures. Moreover, abundant availability of raw materials in the country, along with well-established commercial channels and the presence of prominent manufacturers, is likely to support the market growth in the projected period.

Growing construction industry across the globe, specifically for commercial and office constructions, has surged the demand for sustainable building materials. To comply with green building codes, the modern commercial buildings and office space need fire resistant electric systems to tackle fire mishaps. This is further likely to affect market growth positively.

Increasing number of manufacturing facilities in major regions, such as Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are focusing on providing workplace safety to the employees. Installation of a safe and secure electric supply channel is the primary concern for the players to avoid the risk of fire mishaps in the facilities, which is expected to support the product demand.

Advancement in wire jacketing applications has introduced advanced cables that can sustain in fire and heat environment for a longer duration. Moreover, the players are focusing on innovations in raw materials by compounding them for increased resistance and durability. Compatibility with high voltage wires is another factor increasing the penetration of cable materials for fire resistant wires.

Material Insights: Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market

The Cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE) material segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.2% in 2019 and is expected to witness the highest growth from 2020 to 2027. High-grade insulation properties, coupled with superior electric conductor characteristics, are likely to increase the popularity of these materials for fire resistant cables over the forecast period.

The ability of XLPE to sustain in harsh weather conditions has increased its usage in the manufacturing of cables for long-distance electricity transmissions. The cables jacketed with cross-linked polyethylene offer superior insulation and enhanced current capacity and lightweight characteristics. Thus, these materials are gaining traction in the market.

Low Smoke Zero Halogens (LSZH) jacketing materials for fire-resistant cables are expected to gain momentum in the near future as they emit low smoke and no halogen when exposed to fire and heat environment. Furthermore, reduced flammability and cost-effectiveness of the material are likely to increase its demand in the coming years.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) jacketing materials accounted for a substantial share in the market in 2019 owing to their wide commercial availability and known characteristics. Moreover, flexibility, low cost, wear resistance, and heat resistance up to 105-degree temperature are propelling its penetration in the market.



End-use Insights: Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market



In 2019, the building and construction industry led the market with a 35.5% share and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027. The industry was the largest consumer of fire-resistant materials for cable jacketing applications. Growing concerns regarding fire resistant properties of building structures and the need for sustainable materials to tackle mishaps in the construction projects are anticipated to support the demand for products.

Electric wires used in automotive and transportation vehicles need superior insulation owing to an extreme heat environment. Growing popularity of electric vehicles across the globe is anticipated to increase the demand for cables that can supply electricity without deviation. This is further likely to support the demand for jacketed cables.

Growing manufacturing industries in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness a rising number of manufacturing facilities in the projected period. Moreover, shifting production facilities from China to India, Vietnam, and South Korea on account of the coronavirus outbreak in the country are expected to build new facilities in the said countries. Thus, with a new production setup, demand for cable jacketing materials is expected to increase.

Electricity generation projects across the globe are expanding their capacities in light of growing demand from the consumers. The transmission of electricity from the generation plant to the consumer sites needs a reliable and secure channel. Thus, are positively affecting the demand for fire-resistant cable materials.

Regional Insights: Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market with a share of 31.6% in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are the leading consumers of fire-resistant cables on account of rising need for fire safety in commercial and residential buildings. Furthermore, growing automotive production and prominent manufacturing of electrical machinery and equipment are expected to support industry growth in this region.

China accounted for the largest share of the overall consumption of fire resistant cable materials in the region owing to wide demand from building and construction applications. Well-established electrical and electronic industry in the country, along with an increasing number of bases for production, is further likely to increase the demand for products over the forecast period.

The automotive industry in the European economies is anticipated to ascend the demand for fire-resistant cable jacketing materials owing to an increase in the manufacturing of electric vehicles. Moreover, the building and construction industry in France, Italy, and Germany is expected to augment the market growth over the projected period.

Middle East and Africa is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. Strong growth in the construction industry in Middle East and African is expected to build new commercial and office spaces across the region, thus creating scope for fire resistant materials in the construction projects. Saudi Arabia and UAE have several construction projects in the pipeline that are expected to provide growth prospects for the market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market

Prominent players in the industry are focusing on the introduction of enhanced materials that can sustain the extreme heat and fire flames for a longer duration. Key industry participants are engaged in strategic activities including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and third party manufacturing to expand their geographical reach and enhance their product offerings. Moreover, players are making continuous investments in R&D for the improvement of the material in order to sustain in a competitive environment. Some of the prominent players in the global fire resistant cable materials market include:

Key companies Profiled: Fire Resistant Cable Materials Market Report

Universal Cable (M) Berhad

Tratos Limited

General Cable Corporation

Prysmian Group

LS Cable & System Ltd.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global fire resistant cable materials market report on the basis of material, end use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

XLPE

LSZH

PVC

EPR

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

