Fashion Face Mask Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global fashion face mask market size was valued at USD 354.3 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% from 2021 to 2027. The growing popularity of decorative pollution filtering face mask products among consumers is driving the market. People have been opting for a fashion face mask to save themselves from pollution, dust, and direct sunlight without compromising on their style statement.

The recent, unprecedented spread of coronavirus across the globe, most notably in European and North American countries, has spurred the demand for all types of face covering masks, including fashion face mask.

Governments of many countries, including U.S. and France, have restricted the selling of surgical masks and recommended N95 mask, which effectively filters up to 95% of the tiny particles, including many viruses, to the normal public as the priority has shifted to the frontline workers in police and the healthcare sector, who are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, surgical gloves, and gowns.

Enthused by the emergency existent in this space, leading fashion apparel manufacturers such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior have been focusing on the concept of producing face mask for both medical-and consumer-grade. For instance, R-Collection, a fashion firm in Finland, has been engaged in producing face masks to help fight against the coronavirus pandemic. According to Lilli Norio, the head of design at the company, consumers are opting for masks that appear both dynamic and fashionable and do not necessarily have to be only available in the traditional white color. The fashion industrys abrupt practice to make face masks has garnered praise and attention of consumers across the world, which is expected to positively impact the market growth.

Although the demand for fashion face mask has been growing, the industry witnesses fluctuations in demand, which can be mainly attributed to changing fashion trends among consumers. Besides, increasing preference for colored and designer bandannas and scarves used by consumers to cover their mouths is expected to have a negative influence on market growth.

Product Insights: Fashion Face Mask Market

Anti-pollution fashion face mask accounted for the largest share of 66.1% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing urbanization and industrialization practices across the globe pose an alarming threat to air quality levels. According to the American Lung Association estimations, close to 133.9 million people in the U.S. are exposed to unhealthy air conditions every year. As the air quality continues to deteriorate, people are opting for a designer and fashion anti-pollution face masks, which help them to protect themselves from pollution as well as complement their dressing sense.

Prominent manufacturers in the market including Airpop and Vogmask have been focusing on the production of innovative materials and fabrics to design trendy and high-performing face masks, which has positively impacted the segment growth.

Non anti-pollution fashion face mask is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.9% from 2020 to 2027 as a result of changing consumer viewpoint towards the usage of face mask from a medically recommended diagnosis kit to being accepted as a style quotient among consumers. Celebrities and fashion designers have been instrumental in enhancing the demand for a fashion face mask. For instance, in March 2019, Ariana Grandes sweetener world tour event included a designer pink and black face mask with the title of her hit song written across it in a graffiti-style font. Similarly, in January 2020, Billie Eilish donned an embroidered face mask at the Grammy Awards.

Distribution Channel Insights: Fashion Face Mask Market

The offline distribution channel accounted for a leading share of over 60.0% in terms of revenue in 2019. Key players in the market including Walmart and Target have been increasing their store location across lucrative markets, including Germany, U.K. China, India, and the U.S., to expand their customer base. Most of these offline stores including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores are set-up at the center of the cities and other crowded locations to draw the attention of a large number of consumers. In addition, fashion face masks are commonly sold by hawkers and street vendors in many of the developing countries, including China, Thailand, and India. These factors are among the key reasons enhancing sales through offline channels.

The online distribution channel is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Purchasing through e-commerce website offers various benefits to the consumers, such as free product delivery, easy payment method, and after sale customer service. Additionally, the recent coronavirus pandemic has encouraged a large number of DIY vendors, such as Youphoria Festivalwear, Lesley Evers, and Etsy, to venture into the fashion face mask market with more volume. Online retailers offer a great sales platform to the small and medium manufacturers to promote their products worldwide without the need for an actual distributor in a specific region.

Regional Insights: Fashion Face Mask Market

The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for a fashion face mask, accounting for a share of more than 30.0% in 2019. People in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and some parts of China regularly wear what is often called as courtesy masks to protect themselves from dust and pollution as well as prevent their germs from infecting others mostly during cold season. Moreover, these practices are followed by famous bands in such countries. For instance, K-pop music celebrities have been flaunting designer black face masks in many of their performances in Japan and other parts of Asia. The growing popularity of these products among famous personalities in Asian countries is likely to contribute to the regional market growth in the coming years.

North America is anticipated to be the second fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027. A large number of companies in this region are focusing on manufacturing air filtration masks, which are engineered for both fashion and function. Companies such as Vogmask, Airpop, and Respro have been providing attractive alternatives to conventional white color masks with attributes to reduce the impact of pollution and dust. People in this region are more conscious regarding the health and do not mind paying a high price for these products, which is one of the key factors driving the demand for fashion face masks.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Fashion Face Mask Market

The global market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional players. Major manufacturers are adopting various market strategies, including the expansion of distribution channels, new product introduction, and innovative marketing, to capture the maximum market share and expand their customer base across the globe.

For instance, Vogmask, a U.S.-based company, is engaged in the manufacturing of fashion face mask made of microfiber, which can filter out most particulate matter, including unhealthy PM2.5 that is known to cause serious respiratory diseases. The company entered many Asian countries, including China, Thailand, and India, by promoting its product through fashion show events and collaboration with renowned fashion designers. For instance, in 2016, the company partnered with fashion designer Manish Arora to offer a new range of fashion face masks in the Indian market.

