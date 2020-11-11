Facial Hair Care Wipes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Facial Hair Care Wipes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Facial Hair Care Wipes Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Facial Hair Care Wipes market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Facial Hair Care Wipes Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Facial Hair Care Wipes Market

The global facial hair care wipes market size was valued at USD 1,019.2 thousand in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027. Demand for facial hair care wipes is driven by various factors including the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms and growing beauty-awareness among male consumers. Increasing demand for the product among men is a key factor fueling the market growth over the years. Men are increasingly showing interest in their looks and appearance. There has been a rise in the popularity of beard grooming products among the male population. Increasing demand for organic and easy to use beard grooming products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market.

Though growing facial hair is in trend for a decade or so, the market has been witnessing a shift in consumers mindset concerning the growth of beards. This factor has been augmenting the demand for beard care or facial hair care products over the years. At a macro level, rising consumer income levels, changing lifestyles, and increased demand for natural or bio-based products are expected to increase the demand for facial hair care wipes in the foreseeable future.

The recent boom in male facial hair has been correlated with masculinity and mans need for sex appeal. A recent study published in February 2019 in the journal European Radiology revealed that beard of many men is covered with a plethora of dirt and bacteria. Facial hair care wipes are beneficial in countering harmful bacteria, dirt, and skin-related infections.

Facial hair care wipes are suitable for all beard types, easy to carry, argan oils, and convenient to use. These wipes are formulated using antiseptic and antibacterial solution, which cleanses and protects the facial hair for perfect hygiene and all-day-long freshness. These facial hair care wipes are made using a combination of essential oils, such as jojoba, coconut, and. All these ingredients in the wipe help to keep the beard hydrated, fresh, and dirt and bacteria-free. Many companies are coming with disposable facial hair wipes made of 100% biodegradable cloth.

According to a recent research conducted by Switzerlands Hirslanden Clinic, men with beard carry more germs in their whiskers than dogs carry in their fur. Researchers took swabs from the beards of 18 men and the necks of 30 dogs. The result showed that mens beard samples were crawling with bacteria. Nearly half had bugs that were hazardous to human health. This has eventually increased the need for the beard cleanser products, such as facial hair wipes.

Distribution Channel Insights: Facial Hair Care Wipes Market

Based on the distribution channel, the facial hair care wipes market has been segmented into online channel and offline channel. The online distribution channel held the largest market share of 76.3% in 2019. Growing popularity of online shopping and rise in the number of internet and smartphone users are the major factors boosting the segment growth. Moreover, the online retail platform offers cashback and doorstep delivery services, thereby driving the sales of facial hair wipes through online channel.

There has been s shift in mens perception towards grooming and taking care of themselves. Increasing penetration of social media and rise of influencer marketing has led to an increase in the sales and marketing of male grooming products, including facial hair wipes. Offline distribution channel is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Offline distribution platforms such as convenience stores, departmental stores, and salons are contributing to the sales of male personal care products.

Regional Insights: Facial Hair Care Wipes Market

Europe held the largest market share of 51.3% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period on account of a rise in spending on personal care products, such as facial hair wipes, among men. The latest product developments in the male grooming segment and increasing popularity of personal care products among the male population are expected to further boost the demand for beard care products, such as facial hair care wipes, over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the years to come owing to growing product demand for personal care and bio-based products. Asia Pacific represents the highest potential market for personal care and beard care products. Increasing smartphone penetration and the use of e-commerce in some of the Asian countries, such as India and China, is boosting the market growth in this region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Facial Hair Care Wipes Market

Many of the personal care manufacturers are planning to enter into the men grooming industry as it is growing at a rapid pace, thus offering a boost to the overall market growth. Moreover, low entry barriers due to the presence of fewer brands and niche product category are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for organic and chemical-free facial hair wipes with an anti-bacterial solution will be a major factor anticipated to fuel market growth in the future. Cost-effective and easy to use features of facial hair care wipes will further generate the demand for these wipes in the years to come. Some of the prominent players in the global facial hair care wipes market Include:

Key companies Profiled: Facial Hair Care Wipes Market Report

Zekes

The Original Beard Wipes

Depot Men No. 504

KleenOWipe; Beardilizer

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global facial hair care wipes market report on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 – 2027)

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Facial Hair Care Wipes in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Facial Hair Care Wipes Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580