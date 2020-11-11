Alphamethylstyrene Ams Market by Type and Application to – 2030

Market: Introduction

Alphamethylstyrene an organic compound with a molecular formula of C6H5C(CH3)CH2 it belongs to the family of phenylpropenes, it is an intermediate product formed during phenol and acetone production. It is a clear or colorless, combustible liquid organic compound which can be characterized by a sharp odor. Alphamethylstyrene can be obtained by partial oxidation of cumene. The overall phenol capacity and the global capacity for production of alphamethylstyrene runs parallel. Alphamethylstyrene finds variety of application across a diverse set of end use industries such as chemicals, adhesives, plastics, automotive, and electrical. Alphamethylstyrene is extensively used as a modifier in manufacturing of heat resistant acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin. ABS finds application in the automotive and electrical industries for water heater and household equipment. Alphamethylstyrene helps in multiple polymerization process, it contributes by improving impact and heat resistance of final products. Alphamethylstyrene finds application in a diverse field of products such as antioxidants, drying, oils & lubricating oil and perfumes among other.

Alphamethylstyrene is used for manufacturing of plasticizer, it is used as a modifier intermediate in the process. It is also used in making adhesives, floor tiles & polishers, plastics, adhesives and other products. Alphamethylstyrene is dependent on the benzene market. The prices are driven by benzene price trends. Manufacturers such as UOP and Kellogg have licensed their processes of alphamethylstyrene production.

Market: Dynamics

Market: Driver

The market of alphamethylstyrene is anticipated to witness a steady growth over the coming years. Developing countries such as China, India and Brazil have been prime factors owing to the increase in demand for alphamethylstyrene in the recent years. Alphamethylstyrene is used predominantly in the manufacturing of ABS resin which in turn is used for injection molding. Injection molding is used to manufacturer plastics of good quality such as general consumer products (wire spool, bottle caps, one piece chairs) functional and housing parts for automotive components, electronic and medical equipment among others.

Growing demand form the chemical industry owing to the importance of alphamethylstyrene as an intermediate for multiple chemical process is expected to drive the demand for alphamethylstyrene in the coming years as well.

Market: Restraints

The primary functional restraint of alphamethylstyrene is its incompatibility of reacting with strong oxidizing agents such as mercury, copper, and other chemicals. The unguided use of alphamethylstyrene could have harmful health effects such as irritation in eyes, skin and throat irritation. The extensive use of alphamethylstyrene can lead to environmental pollution as it release toxic gases and vapors when burnt.

Alphamethylstyrene is classified as hazardous material under OSHA regulations and Canadian WHMIS regulations. Such factors are expected to slow the growth of the alphamethylstyrene market. Manufactures are looking for cost-effective and environmental friendly alternatives. Increasing awareness associated to plastic production has led to a conscious effort in decreasing the use of plastic, along with recycling plastic. This is expected to decrease the demand for alphamethylstyrene in the coming years.

Market: Trends

The ABS polymer can be recycled to 99% and is classified as safe for human use, other than the non-toxicity and fully recyclable properties, the ABS is cost-effective for manufacturing and can be given sturdy and aesthetically appealing structures. Alphamethylstyrene is a very important raw material for the manufacturing of ABS resins, the demand generated from ABS is a primary driving force in the market in the coming years.

Market: Segmentation

The Global Alphamethylstyrene Market of can be segmented by: Purity

Assay Above 99%

Assay Up To 99%

The Global Alphamethylstyrene Market of can be segmented by: Application

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin

P-Cumylphenol

Acrylic Resins

Waxes

Antioxidants

Plasticizers

Other Polymers

The Global Alphamethylstyrene Market of can be segmented by: End Use

Plastic Manufacturing

Textile Industry

Home Décor

Polish & Dye

Automotive Equipment

Water Treatment

Food Additives

Paper Molding

Adhesives & Coatings

Odorants

Others

Alphamethylstyrene Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a major player in the alphamethylstyrene market in terms of consumption owing to the large number of end users present in the region. The region is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period followed by high production regions of Europe and North America, the regions are expected to be prominent owing to the presence of key players in the region.

Regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to showcase high potential however, the market growth is expected to be sluggish in the coming years.

Alphamethylstyrene Market: Key participants

Ineos, UOP Honeywell, Cespa, SANORS, Novapex, United Petrochemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical,Taiwan Prosperity Company, Axiall, Solvay SA (Rhodia), Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp., Versalis SPA, DOMO Chemicals, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., Omskiy Kauchuk, Altivia Corporation among others

