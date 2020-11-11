Flotation Reagents Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand to 2030

Global Flotation Reagents market: Introduction

Flotation is process of separating small particles of various materials by treatment of chemicals in order to make some particle adhere to air bubbles and rise to the surface for removal while others remain in the mixture. Flotation reagents are chemicals that utilized for froth flotation process. This process involves the aeration of minerals in water during the presence of flotation reagents. Flotation reagents include pH promoters, regulators, conditioning agents, slime dispersants, sulphidizers, activators and among others. They are available in various forms such as – solid, pellets, and liquid form. Few flotation reagents are available in various types which is – nonionic, cationic or anionic.

There are various types of chemicals utilized for the flotation reagents according to their functions like activators, promoters, sulphidizers, regulators, frothers, depressants, and among others. The consumption pattern of flotation reagents is usually designated as per ton of ore treated. Attributing to all aforementioned factors, flotation reagents is mainly applied in the water & wastewater treatment, mining industry, drilling industry, and among others. However, as compared to industrial applications flotation reagents are highly utilized in the laboratory applications for check of froth flotation equipment’s.

Global Flotation Reagents market: Market Dynamics

The significantly growing industrialization is key driving factor for the global market. Rising waste & water treatment plants, coupled with growth across explosives & drilling, mining industries anticipated to fuel the global flotation reagents market. Mining acts as a base and feedstock supplier for most of the end-use industries. Thus, mining equipment manufacturers continuously upgrade their equipment offerings in order to ensure efficiency. Advanced equipment operates under high mechanical and thermal conditions that need specific quality chemicals. With advancements in mining industries, demand for high-performance reagents increases, fueling the overall growth of the flotation reagents market by end of forecast period.

Furthermore, paper manufactures are focusing on minimizing the consumption of fresh water through efficient usage of chemicals. Paper recycling is highly adopted process owing to environment concerns and regulations, which projected to lead demand for processing chemicals including flotation reagents. On other hand, geopolitical conditions and economic protectionism are raising trade risks for mining producers. Geopolitical maneuvering and market consolidation in favor of key players could create challenges for mining producers. This is expected to hamper the global flotation reagents market over the forecast period.

Global Flotation Reagents market: Market Segmentation

The global flotation reagents market can be segmented on the basis of product form, function, applications, end-use and regions. On the basis of function, the global flotation reagents market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Frothers

Activators

Regulators

Sulphidizers

Depressants

Promoters

On the basis of applications, the global flotation reagents market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Coal, Graphite, Coke

Non-Sulfide-Ores

Sulfide Ores

On the basis of product form, the global flotation regents market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Solid

Pellets

Liquid

On the basis of end-use, the global floatation reagents market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Water & Wastewater treatment

Explosives & Drilling

Paper Recycling

Industrial Processing

Global Flotation Reagents market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global flotation reagents market can be segmented into six regions which is – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The industrial sector in Asia-Pacific region is growing substantially, thereby increasing the demand for mined metals, minerals, and fuel in this region.

The U.S. government imposed an antidumping duty on metal and mineral related products that were imported from China. This significantly affected the sales of Chinese metallic and mineral products in the U.S. market. The Chinese government decided to impose a counter duty on imports from the U.S., which caused an adverse effect on U.S.-based products as China is a major market that carries a significant share of these. Trade war between these two countries has affected the global economy and slowed down industrial activities. Which in turn to hinder the global flotation reagent market over the forecast period.

Global Flotation Reagents market: Industry Participants

The global floatation reagents market is estimated to be fairly fragmented market. Few industry participants are listed across the value chain of flotation reagents market which is –

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Arkema

Huntsman

The DOW Chemical Company

Solvay

Akzo Nobel N.V.

SNF FLOERGER SAS

Kemira OYJ

Evonik Industries

Orica Limited

