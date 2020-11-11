Dmdm Hydantoin Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2029

Market: Introduction

DMDM hydantoin belongs to the formaldehyde releasing agent family with a chemical formula of C7-H12-N2-O4 and a chemical name 1,3-bis(hydroxymethyl)-5,5-dimethylimidazolidine-2,4-dione. It is a clear colorless liquid with a mild odor. DMDM hydantoin is manufactured by reacting formaldehyde with dimethylhydantoin at 84°C. According to FDA 2016, DMDM hydantoin is one the most commonly used preservative compounds in cosmetics. DMDM hydantoin is a highly effective antimicrobial preservative and works on both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria in both leave-on and rinse-off cosmetics as well as personal care products. It has high solubility in water and hence is effective in aqueous system without heating, making it easy to use.

DMDM hydantoin is used as a preservative in cosmetic products at concentrations up to 1% and in industrial applications at up to 2%. DMDM hydantoin is extensively used in cosmetics and personal care industry owing to its excellent inactivation of coli and staphylococcusaureus making DMDM hydantoin as a sterilizing preservative for conditioner, shampoo, and other daily chemical products. Commercially it is available in two forms powder and liquid. DMDM hydantoin is extensively used in pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industry, moreover it is also used in herbicides, polymer, color photography, adhesives, latex paints, cutting oils, floor waxes and inks among others.

Market: Dynamics

DMDM hydantoin Market: Driver

DMDM hydantoin according to the U.S. FDA is one of the most commonly used preservatives in the cosmetic industry. Cosmetic industry has witnessed an impressive growth in the recent years owing to increase in demand from the developing economies. The personal grooming industry has been on a rise due to the increase in disposable income and increase in awareness across the general population in terms of skin care, health care and personal hygiene care. This is one of the major factor for the growing demand of DMDM hydantoin in the recent years. Increase in affordability for cosmetic products is expected to drive the demand for DMDM hydantoin in the coming years. DMDM hydantoin is used in personal care products owing to its preservative nature and does not cause any kind of irritation to skin or eyes, DMDM hydantoin can be found in general popular products such as liquid soap, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, skin creams, body lotion, sunscreen, hair gel and make-up remover.

DMDM hydantoin Market: Restraints

The various DMDM hydantoin applications offered in the cosmetic and personal care industry is overshadowed by the concern of DMDM hydantoin releasing or be contaminated with the carcinogen formaldehyde. DMDM hydantoin in gaseous form is highly toxic in nature which can affect the demand of DMDM hydantoin in the coming years. Increasing preference to natural cosmetic and personal care products could deteriorate the demand as the consumer demand is shifting to a more environment-friendly and low synthetically produced products which could hamper the DMDM hydantoin growth.

Increasing popularity of natural preservatives such as Geogard ECT (Benzyl Alcohol & Salicylic Acid & Glycerin & Sorbic Acid) and Dehydroacetic acid are natural broad spectrum preservative. Such preservatives are expected to affect the DMDM hydantoin market in the coming years.

Market: Segmentation

The Global Market of DMDM hydantoin can be segmented by: Form

Powder

Liquid

The Global Market of DMDM hydantoin can be segmented by: Grade

Preservative in cosmetic products Conc. (Up to 1%)

Preservative for industrial applications (Conc. up to 2%)

The Global Market of DMDM hydantoin can be segmented by: Application

Preservative

Cosmetic Ingredient

Industrial Preservative

Others

Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is expected to spearhead the demand of DMDM hydantoin as countries such as China, South Korea, and India are manufacturing hubs for multiple large scale as well as small scale cosmetic and personal care industry. U.S. from North America, Japan in Asia Pacific and U.K and Russia are the top countries when it comes to consumption or usage of cosmetic products which is expected to project similar trends in the DMDM hydantoin market as well. Countries in Europe such as Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, and Netherlands are one of top leading exporters of cosmetics and beauty products owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. Latin America and MEA are expected to be a growing market owing to a gradual increase in disposable income in the coming years.

Market: Key participants

Prakash Chemicals International Pvt. Ltd., Acme-Hardesty Company,

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.,

AKEMA Fine Chemicals

