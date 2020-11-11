PoE Switch Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players:, Cisco, HPE, Dell, Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Netgear, Broadcom Inc, D-Link, Adtran, Panasonic, Advantech, Zyxel, Alaxala, Microchip Technology, Westermo, Rubytech, Moxa, Repotec, DrayTek, Huawei, ZTE, TP-Link, Hikvision, Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering current market trend and COVID-19 Impact, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global PoE Switch Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global PoE Switch market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global PoE Switch market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global PoE Switch market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Cisco, HPE, Dell, Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Netgear, Broadcom Inc, D-Link, Adtran, Panasonic, Advantech, Zyxel, Alaxala, Microchip Technology, Westermo, Rubytech, Moxa, Repotec, DrayTek, Huawei, ZTE, TP-Link, Hikvision, Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology
Market Segment by Product Type:
Below 12 Ports, 12-24 Ports, 24-32 Ports, 32-48 Ports, Above 48 Ports
Market Segment by Application:
Government, School, Commercial, Industrial, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global PoE Switch market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the PoE Switch market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the PoE Switch industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global PoE Switch market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global PoE Switch market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PoE Switch market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 PoE Switch Market Overview
1.1 PoE Switch Product Overview
1.2 PoE Switch Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Below 12 Ports
1.2.2 12-24 Ports
1.2.3 24-32 Ports
1.2.4 32-48 Ports
1.2.5 Above 48 Ports
1.3 Global PoE Switch Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global PoE Switch Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global PoE Switch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global PoE Switch Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global PoE Switch Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global PoE Switch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global PoE Switch Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global PoE Switch Sales Market Share Breakdown by End Users (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global PoE Switch Revenue Market Share Breakdown by End Users (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global PoE Switch Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Users (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global PoE Switch Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by PoE Switch Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by PoE Switch Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players PoE Switch Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PoE Switch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 PoE Switch Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PoE Switch Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PoE Switch Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PoE Switch as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PoE Switch Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers PoE Switch Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global PoE Switch Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global PoE Switch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global PoE Switch Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global PoE Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global PoE Switch Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global PoE Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America PoE Switch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America PoE Switch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe PoE Switch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe PoE Switch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America PoE Switch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America PoE Switch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global PoE Switch by End Users
4.1 PoE Switch Segment by End Users
4.1.1 Government
4.1.2 School
4.1.3 Commercial
4.1.4 Industrial
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global PoE Switch Sales by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global PoE Switch Historic Sales by End Users (2015-2020)
4.4 Global PoE Switch Forecasted Sales by End Users (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions PoE Switch Market Size by End Users
4.5.1 North America PoE Switch by End Users
4.5.2 Europe PoE Switch by End Users
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch by End Users
4.5.4 Latin America PoE Switch by End Users
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch by End Users 5 North America PoE Switch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe PoE Switch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America PoE Switch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PoE Switch Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E PoE Switch Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PoE Switch Business
10.1 Cisco
10.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Cisco PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Cisco PoE Switch Products Offered
10.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
10.2 HPE
10.2.1 HPE Corporation Information
10.2.2 HPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 HPE PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 HPE Recent Development
10.3 Dell
10.3.1 Dell Corporation Information
10.3.2 Dell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Dell PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Dell PoE Switch Products Offered
10.3.5 Dell Recent Development
10.4 Juniper Networks
10.4.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information
10.4.2 Juniper Networks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Juniper Networks PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Juniper Networks PoE Switch Products Offered
10.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
10.5 Extreme Networks
10.5.1 Extreme Networks Corporation Information
10.5.2 Extreme Networks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Extreme Networks PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Extreme Networks PoE Switch Products Offered
10.5.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development
10.6 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
10.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Corporation Information
10.6.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise PoE Switch Products Offered
10.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development
10.7 Netgear
10.7.1 Netgear Corporation Information
10.7.2 Netgear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Netgear PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Netgear PoE Switch Products Offered
10.7.5 Netgear Recent Development
10.8 Broadcom Inc
10.8.1 Broadcom Inc Corporation Information
10.8.2 Broadcom Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Broadcom Inc PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Broadcom Inc PoE Switch Products Offered
10.8.5 Broadcom Inc Recent Development
10.9 D-Link
10.9.1 D-Link Corporation Information
10.9.2 D-Link Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 D-Link PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 D-Link PoE Switch Products Offered
10.9.5 D-Link Recent Development
10.10 Adtran
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 PoE Switch Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Adtran PoE Switch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Adtran Recent Development
10.11 Panasonic
10.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.11.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Panasonic PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Panasonic PoE Switch Products Offered
10.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.12 Advantech
10.12.1 Advantech Corporation Information
10.12.2 Advantech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Advantech PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Advantech PoE Switch Products Offered
10.12.5 Advantech Recent Development
10.13 Zyxel
10.13.1 Zyxel Corporation Information
10.13.2 Zyxel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Zyxel PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Zyxel PoE Switch Products Offered
10.13.5 Zyxel Recent Development
10.14 Alaxala
10.14.1 Alaxala Corporation Information
10.14.2 Alaxala Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Alaxala PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Alaxala PoE Switch Products Offered
10.14.5 Alaxala Recent Development
10.15 Microchip Technology
10.15.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
10.15.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Microchip Technology PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Microchip Technology PoE Switch Products Offered
10.15.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
10.16 Westermo
10.16.1 Westermo Corporation Information
10.16.2 Westermo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Westermo PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Westermo PoE Switch Products Offered
10.16.5 Westermo Recent Development
10.17 Rubytech
10.17.1 Rubytech Corporation Information
10.17.2 Rubytech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Rubytech PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Rubytech PoE Switch Products Offered
10.17.5 Rubytech Recent Development
10.18 Moxa
10.18.1 Moxa Corporation Information
10.18.2 Moxa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Moxa PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Moxa PoE Switch Products Offered
10.18.5 Moxa Recent Development
10.19 Repotec
10.19.1 Repotec Corporation Information
10.19.2 Repotec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Repotec PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Repotec PoE Switch Products Offered
10.19.5 Repotec Recent Development
10.20 DrayTek
10.20.1 DrayTek Corporation Information
10.20.2 DrayTek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 DrayTek PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 DrayTek PoE Switch Products Offered
10.20.5 DrayTek Recent Development
10.21 Huawei
10.21.1 Huawei Corporation Information
10.21.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Huawei PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Huawei PoE Switch Products Offered
10.21.5 Huawei Recent Development
10.22 ZTE
10.22.1 ZTE Corporation Information
10.22.2 ZTE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 ZTE PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 ZTE PoE Switch Products Offered
10.22.5 ZTE Recent Development
10.23 TP-Link
10.23.1 TP-Link Corporation Information
10.23.2 TP-Link Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 TP-Link PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 TP-Link PoE Switch Products Offered
10.23.5 TP-Link Recent Development
10.24 Hikvision
10.24.1 Hikvision Corporation Information
10.24.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Hikvision PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Hikvision PoE Switch Products Offered
10.24.5 Hikvision Recent Development
10.25 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology
10.25.1 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Corporation Information
10.25.2 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology PoE Switch Products Offered
10.25.5 Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology Recent Development 11 PoE Switch Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 PoE Switch Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 PoE Switch Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
