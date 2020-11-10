Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Samsung SDS, Thales, Cubic, Omron

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Fare Collection Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Fare Collection Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Research Report: Samsung SDS, Thales, Cubic, Omron, ST Electronics, The Nippon Signal, KDE, CCS, Huaming, United, Huahong Jitong, Easyway, Putian, GRG Banking, KML, GaoXin Modern

Types: Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Ticket Office Machines (TOM)

Add Value Machines (AVM)

Automatic Gate Machine (AGM)



Applications: Railway Station

Airport

Library

Other



The Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Fare Collection Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Fare Collection Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Fare Collection Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automatic Fare Collection Machine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

1.4.3 Ticket Office Machines (TOM)

1.4.4 Add Value Machines (AVM)

1.4.5 Automatic Gate Machine (AGM)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Railway Station

1.5.3 Airport

1.5.4 Library

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Fare Collection Machine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automatic Fare Collection Machine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automatic Fare Collection Machine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automatic Fare Collection Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Machine Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Machine Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Samsung SDS

12.1.1 Samsung SDS Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung SDS Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Samsung SDS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Samsung SDS Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 Samsung SDS Recent Development

12.2 Thales

12.2.1 Thales Corporation Information

12.2.2 Thales Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Thales Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Thales Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 Thales Recent Development

12.3 Cubic

12.3.1 Cubic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cubic Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cubic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Cubic Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 Cubic Recent Development

12.4 Omron

12.4.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.4.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Omron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Omron Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 Omron Recent Development

12.5 ST Electronics

12.5.1 ST Electronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 ST Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ST Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ST Electronics Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 ST Electronics Recent Development

12.6 The Nippon Signal

12.6.1 The Nippon Signal Corporation Information

12.6.2 The Nippon Signal Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 The Nippon Signal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 The Nippon Signal Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 The Nippon Signal Recent Development

12.7 KDE

12.7.1 KDE Corporation Information

12.7.2 KDE Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 KDE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 KDE Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 KDE Recent Development

12.8 CCS

12.8.1 CCS Corporation Information

12.8.2 CCS Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CCS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 CCS Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 CCS Recent Development

12.9 Huaming

12.9.1 Huaming Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huaming Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Huaming Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Huaming Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 Huaming Recent Development

12.10 United

12.10.1 United Corporation Information

12.10.2 United Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 United Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 United Automatic Fare Collection Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 United Recent Development

12.12 Easyway

12.12.1 Easyway Corporation Information

12.12.2 Easyway Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Easyway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Easyway Products Offered

12.12.5 Easyway Recent Development

12.13 Putian

12.13.1 Putian Corporation Information

12.13.2 Putian Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Putian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Putian Products Offered

12.13.5 Putian Recent Development

12.14 GRG Banking

12.14.1 GRG Banking Corporation Information

12.14.2 GRG Banking Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 GRG Banking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 GRG Banking Products Offered

12.14.5 GRG Banking Recent Development

12.15 KML

12.15.1 KML Corporation Information

12.15.2 KML Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 KML Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 KML Products Offered

12.15.5 KML Recent Development

12.16 GaoXin Modern

12.16.1 GaoXin Modern Corporation Information

12.16.2 GaoXin Modern Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 GaoXin Modern Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 GaoXin Modern Products Offered

12.16.5 GaoXin Modern Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Fare Collection Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Fare Collection Machine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”