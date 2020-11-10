Desktop CNC Machines Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Inventables, Carbide3D, Stoney CNC, VELOX CNC

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Desktop CNC Machines market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Desktop CNC Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Desktop CNC Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Desktop CNC Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Desktop CNC Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Desktop CNC Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Desktop CNC Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Desktop CNC Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Desktop CNC Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Research Report: Inventables, Carbide3D, Stoney CNC, VELOX CNC, PHILICAM, Marchant Dice, Stepcraft, Other Machine, Printrbot, Roland, 3D Tek, CAMaster, Rockler, MakerDreams, RedSail, Boxzy

Types: CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding Machine

Other



Applications: Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Other



The Desktop CNC Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Desktop CNC Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Desktop CNC Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Desktop CNC Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Desktop CNC Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Desktop CNC Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Desktop CNC Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Desktop CNC Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Desktop CNC Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Desktop CNC Machines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 CNC Lathe

1.4.3 CNC Milling Machine

1.4.4 CNC Grinding Machine

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Machinery Manufacturing

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Desktop CNC Machines Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Desktop CNC Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Desktop CNC Machines Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Desktop CNC Machines Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Desktop CNC Machines Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Desktop CNC Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Desktop CNC Machines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Desktop CNC Machines Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Desktop CNC Machines Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Desktop CNC Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Desktop CNC Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Desktop CNC Machines Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Desktop CNC Machines Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Desktop CNC Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Desktop CNC Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Desktop CNC Machines Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Desktop CNC Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Desktop CNC Machines Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Desktop CNC Machines Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Desktop CNC Machines Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Desktop CNC Machines Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Desktop CNC Machines Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Desktop CNC Machines Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Desktop CNC Machines Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Desktop CNC Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Desktop CNC Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Desktop CNC Machines Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Desktop CNC Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Desktop CNC Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Desktop CNC Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Desktop CNC Machines Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Desktop CNC Machines Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Desktop CNC Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Desktop CNC Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Desktop CNC Machines Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Desktop CNC Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Desktop CNC Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Desktop CNC Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Desktop CNC Machines Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Desktop CNC Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Desktop CNC Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Desktop CNC Machines Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Desktop CNC Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Desktop CNC Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Desktop CNC Machines Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Desktop CNC Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Desktop CNC Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Desktop CNC Machines Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Desktop CNC Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Desktop CNC Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Desktop CNC Machines Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Desktop CNC Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Desktop CNC Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Desktop CNC Machines Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Desktop CNC Machines Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Inventables

12.1.1 Inventables Corporation Information

12.1.2 Inventables Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Inventables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Inventables Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.1.5 Inventables Recent Development

12.2 Carbide3D

12.2.1 Carbide3D Corporation Information

12.2.2 Carbide3D Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Carbide3D Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Carbide3D Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.2.5 Carbide3D Recent Development

12.3 Stoney CNC

12.3.1 Stoney CNC Corporation Information

12.3.2 Stoney CNC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Stoney CNC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Stoney CNC Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.3.5 Stoney CNC Recent Development

12.4 VELOX CNC

12.4.1 VELOX CNC Corporation Information

12.4.2 VELOX CNC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 VELOX CNC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 VELOX CNC Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.4.5 VELOX CNC Recent Development

12.5 PHILICAM

12.5.1 PHILICAM Corporation Information

12.5.2 PHILICAM Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 PHILICAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 PHILICAM Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.5.5 PHILICAM Recent Development

12.6 Marchant Dice

12.6.1 Marchant Dice Corporation Information

12.6.2 Marchant Dice Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Marchant Dice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Marchant Dice Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.6.5 Marchant Dice Recent Development

12.7 Stepcraft

12.7.1 Stepcraft Corporation Information

12.7.2 Stepcraft Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Stepcraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Stepcraft Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.7.5 Stepcraft Recent Development

12.8 Other Machine

12.8.1 Other Machine Corporation Information

12.8.2 Other Machine Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Other Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Other Machine Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.8.5 Other Machine Recent Development

12.9 Printrbot

12.9.1 Printrbot Corporation Information

12.9.2 Printrbot Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Printrbot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Printrbot Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.9.5 Printrbot Recent Development

12.10 Roland

12.10.1 Roland Corporation Information

12.10.2 Roland Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Roland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Roland Desktop CNC Machines Products Offered

12.10.5 Roland Recent Development

12.12 CAMaster

12.12.1 CAMaster Corporation Information

12.12.2 CAMaster Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 CAMaster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 CAMaster Products Offered

12.12.5 CAMaster Recent Development

12.13 Rockler

12.13.1 Rockler Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rockler Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Rockler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Rockler Products Offered

12.13.5 Rockler Recent Development

12.14 MakerDreams

12.14.1 MakerDreams Corporation Information

12.14.2 MakerDreams Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 MakerDreams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 MakerDreams Products Offered

12.14.5 MakerDreams Recent Development

12.15 RedSail

12.15.1 RedSail Corporation Information

12.15.2 RedSail Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 RedSail Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 RedSail Products Offered

12.15.5 RedSail Recent Development

12.16 Boxzy

12.16.1 Boxzy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Boxzy Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Boxzy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Boxzy Products Offered

12.16.5 Boxzy Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Desktop CNC Machines Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Desktop CNC Machines Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

