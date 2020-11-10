Portable Gas Generators Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Briggs & Stratton, Cummins, Eaton, Generac Holdings

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Portable Gas Generators market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Gas Generators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Gas Generators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Gas Generators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Gas Generators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Gas Generators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Gas Generators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Gas Generators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Gas Generators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Gas Generators Market Research Report: Briggs & Stratton, Cummins, Eaton, Generac Holdings, Honda Motor, Kohler, Yamaha Motor, Caterpillar, Champion Power Equipment

Types: Analytical Gas Generators

Industrial Gas Generators



Applications: Military Use

Industry Use

Civil Use



The Portable Gas Generators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Gas Generators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Gas Generators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Gas Generators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Gas Generators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Gas Generators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Gas Generators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Gas Generators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Gas Generators Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Portable Gas Generators Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Analytical Gas Generators

1.4.3 Industrial Gas Generators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military Use

1.5.3 Industry Use

1.5.4 Civil Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Portable Gas Generators, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Portable Gas Generators Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Portable Gas Generators Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Portable Gas Generators Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Portable Gas Generators Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Gas Generators Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Portable Gas Generators Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Portable Gas Generators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Portable Gas Generators Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Gas Generators Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Gas Generators Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Portable Gas Generators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Portable Gas Generators Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Portable Gas Generators Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Portable Gas Generators Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Portable Gas Generators Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Portable Gas Generators Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Portable Gas Generators Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Portable Gas Generators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Portable Gas Generators Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Portable Gas Generators Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Portable Gas Generators Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Portable Gas Generators Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Portable Gas Generators Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Portable Gas Generators Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Portable Gas Generators Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Portable Gas Generators Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Portable Gas Generators Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Portable Gas Generators Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Portable Gas Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Portable Gas Generators Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Portable Gas Generators Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Portable Gas Generators Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Portable Gas Generators Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Portable Gas Generators Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Portable Gas Generators Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Portable Gas Generators Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Portable Gas Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Portable Gas Generators Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Portable Gas Generators Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Portable Gas Generators Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Portable Gas Generators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Portable Gas Generators Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Portable Gas Generators Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Portable Gas Generators Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Portable Gas Generators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Portable Gas Generators Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Portable Gas Generators Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Portable Gas Generators Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Generators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Generators Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Generators Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Generators Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Portable Gas Generators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Portable Gas Generators Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Portable Gas Generators Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Portable Gas Generators Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Generators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Generators Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Generators Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Generators Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Briggs & Stratton

12.1.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

12.1.2 Briggs & Stratton Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Briggs & Stratton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Briggs & Stratton Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.1.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development

12.2 Cummins

12.2.1 Cummins Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cummins Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cummins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cummins Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.2.5 Cummins Recent Development

12.3 Eaton

12.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Eaton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Eaton Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.3.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.4 Generac Holdings

12.4.1 Generac Holdings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Generac Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Generac Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Generac Holdings Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.4.5 Generac Holdings Recent Development

12.5 Honda Motor

12.5.1 Honda Motor Corporation Information

12.5.2 Honda Motor Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Honda Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Honda Motor Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.5.5 Honda Motor Recent Development

12.6 Kohler

12.6.1 Kohler Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Kohler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Kohler Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.6.5 Kohler Recent Development

12.7 Yamaha Motor

12.7.1 Yamaha Motor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yamaha Motor Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Yamaha Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Yamaha Motor Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.7.5 Yamaha Motor Recent Development

12.8 Caterpillar

12.8.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Caterpillar Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Caterpillar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Caterpillar Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.8.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

12.9 Champion Power Equipment

12.9.1 Champion Power Equipment Corporation Information

12.9.2 Champion Power Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Champion Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Champion Power Equipment Portable Gas Generators Products Offered

12.9.5 Champion Power Equipment Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Gas Generators Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Portable Gas Generators Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

