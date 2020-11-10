Market Report Summary

Clinical trial is a medical research study performed on humans to check the safety and efficacy of drugs, devices and therapeutic products before they are finally launched in the market. Globally, the CTMS market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment in pharmaceutical, life science and clinical research industries.

It empowers organizations and research centers to enhance productivity and effectiveness of clinical trials by advancing and managing clinical trials. Integration of CTMS with hospital information system (HIS) provides more accurate and time saving documentation is also driving growth for the CTMS market. Additionally, increasing prevalence of diseases is supporting clinical trials in different regions, and increased clinical research outsourcing is playing a major role in the growth of the CTMS market.

Increasing regulatory requirements in many countries has resulted in increased complexity for clinical trial protocols. Presence of various end users such as pharmaceuticals, clinical research organizations (CRO) and healthcare providers has increased the acceptance of CTMS. The global CTMS market was estimated to be USD 844 million in 2013. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2013 to 2019 to reach USD 1,848.5 million in 2019.

North America is a traditional clinical trial region. Due to regulatory and legal considerations and the clinical trial market has shifted from North America to developing countries such as India and China. Clinical trials in the U.S. have been funded and sponsored by National Institute of Health (NIH), other government agencies, academic groups, voluntary health organizations and industry.

In Europe, countries in Central and Eastern Europe provide abundant chance to life science companies for clinical development. Due to governmental support and funding for biomedical sciences, Germany has become a preferred location for clinical trials.

However, Asia is the fastest growing region in the clinical trial management system market.. Improved industry regulatory laws and patent expiration laws in various countries including Japan, China and India, have led to the expansion of the clinical trials market in Asia. Asia has lower cost of conducting clinical trials compared to Europe or the U.S.