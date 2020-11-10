Outdoor Wi-Fi Market New Opportunity To Hit New Growth Level 2020-2026| Aerohive Networks, Airspan, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

The global Outdoor Wi-Fi market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market, such as Aerohive Networks, Airspan, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Alvarion Technologies, Aruba Networks, Avaya, Extreme Networks, Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard, Juniper Networks, Lever Technology, Meru Networks, Motorola Solutions, Netcomm Wireless, Netgear, Nokia Networks, Ruckus Wireless, Riverbed They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market attained a valuation of US$_XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Outdoor Wi-Fi industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market by Product: , Access Points, Wlan Controllers, Wireless Hotspot Gateways Outdoor Wi-Fi

Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market by Application: , Public Facilities, Commercial Facilities Based on

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Wi-Fi market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Outdoor Wi-Fi industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Access Points

1.3.3 Wlan Controllers

1.3.4 Wireless Hotspot Gateways

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Public Facilities

1.4.3 Commercial Facilities 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Trends

2.3.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Drivers

2.3.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Challenges

2.3.4 Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Outdoor Wi-Fi Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Outdoor Wi-Fi Revenue

3.4 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Wi-Fi Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Outdoor Wi-Fi Area Served

3.6 Key Players Outdoor Wi-Fi Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Outdoor Wi-Fi Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Outdoor Wi-Fi Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Outdoor Wi-Fi Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Aerohive Networks

11.1.1 Aerohive Networks Company Details

11.1.2 Aerohive Networks Business Overview

11.1.3 Aerohive Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.1.4 Aerohive Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Aerohive Networks Recent Development

11.2 Airspan

11.2.1 Airspan Company Details

11.2.2 Airspan Business Overview

11.2.3 Airspan Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.2.4 Airspan Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Airspan Recent Development

11.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

11.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Company Details

11.3.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Business Overview

11.3.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.3.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development

11.4 Alvarion Technologies

11.4.1 Alvarion Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Alvarion Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 Alvarion Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.4.4 Alvarion Technologies Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Alvarion Technologies Recent Development

11.5 Aruba Networks

11.5.1 Aruba Networks Company Details

11.5.2 Aruba Networks Business Overview

11.5.3 Aruba Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.5.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

11.6 Avaya

11.6.1 Avaya Company Details

11.6.2 Avaya Business Overview

11.6.3 Avaya Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.6.4 Avaya Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Avaya Recent Development

11.7 Extreme Networks

11.7.1 Extreme Networks Company Details

11.7.2 Extreme Networks Business Overview

11.7.3 Extreme Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.7.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

11.8 Ericsson

11.8.1 Ericsson Company Details

11.8.2 Ericsson Business Overview

11.8.3 Ericsson Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.8.4 Ericsson Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Ericsson Recent Development

11.9 Hewlett-Packard

11.9.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

11.9.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview

11.9.3 Hewlett-Packard Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.9.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

11.10 Juniper Networks

11.10.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

11.10.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview

11.10.3 Juniper Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

11.10.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

11.11 Lever Technology

10.11.1 Lever Technology Company Details

10.11.2 Lever Technology Business Overview

10.11.3 Lever Technology Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.11.4 Lever Technology Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Lever Technology Recent Development

11.12 Meru Networks

10.12.1 Meru Networks Company Details

10.12.2 Meru Networks Business Overview

10.12.3 Meru Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.12.4 Meru Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Meru Networks Recent Development

11.13 Motorola Solutions

10.13.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details

10.13.2 Motorola Solutions Business Overview

10.13.3 Motorola Solutions Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.13.4 Motorola Solutions Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development

11.14 Netcomm Wireless

10.14.1 Netcomm Wireless Company Details

10.14.2 Netcomm Wireless Business Overview

10.14.3 Netcomm Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.14.4 Netcomm Wireless Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Netcomm Wireless Recent Development

11.15 Netgear

10.15.1 Netgear Company Details

10.15.2 Netgear Business Overview

10.15.3 Netgear Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.15.4 Netgear Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Netgear Recent Development

11.16 Nokia Networks

10.16.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

10.16.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview

10.16.3 Nokia Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.16.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

11.17 Ruckus Wireless

10.17.1 Ruckus Wireless Company Details

10.17.2 Ruckus Wireless Business Overview

10.17.3 Ruckus Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.17.4 Ruckus Wireless Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Ruckus Wireless Recent Development

11.18 Riverbed

10.18.1 Riverbed Company Details

10.18.2 Riverbed Business Overview

10.18.3 Riverbed Outdoor Wi-Fi Introduction

10.18.4 Riverbed Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Riverbed Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

