Edge Server Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | HPE, Lenovo, Dell

The global Edge Server market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Edge Server market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Edge Server market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Edge Server market, such as HPE, Lenovo, Dell, Cisco, Gigabyte Technology, Nokia, OnLogic, Huawei, Fujitsu, ADLINK, IBM, Inspur, Advantech, Atos, Sugon, Trusme They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Edge Server market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Edge Server market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Edge Server market attained a valuation of US$_XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Edge Server industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Edge Server market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Edge Server market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Edge Server market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Edge Server market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Edge Server Market by Product: , Blade, Rack, HCI, Other
Global Edge Server Market by Application: Industrial Servers, Commercial Servers
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Edge Server market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Edge Server Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Edge Server market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Edge Server industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Edge Server market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Edge Server market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge Server market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Edge Server Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Edge Server Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Blade
1.2.3 Rack
1.2.4 HCI
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Edge Server Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial Servers
1.3.3 Commercial Servers 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Edge Server Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Edge Server Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Edge Server Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Edge Server, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Edge Server Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Edge Server Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Edge Server Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Edge Server Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Edge Server Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Edge Server Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Edge Server Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Edge Server Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Edge Server Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Edge Server Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Edge Server Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Edge Server Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Edge Server Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Edge Server Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Edge Server Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Edge Server Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Edge Server Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Edge Server Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Edge Server Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Edge Server Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Edge Server Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Edge Server Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Edge Server Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Edge Server Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Edge Server Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Edge Server Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Edge Server Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Edge Server Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Edge Server Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Edge Server Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Edge Server Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Edge Server Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Edge Server Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Edge Server Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Edge Server Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Edge Server Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Edge Server Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Edge Server Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Edge Server Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Edge Server Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Edge Server Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Edge Server Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Edge Server Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Edge Server Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Edge Server Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Edge Server Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Edge Server Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Edge Server Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Edge Server Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Edge Server Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Edge Server Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Edge Server Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Edge Server Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Edge Server Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Edge Server Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Edge Server Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Fujitsu Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Fujitsu Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Fujitsu Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Fujitsu Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Edge Server Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Edge Server Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Edge Server Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Edge Server Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 HPE
12.1.1 HPE Corporation Information
12.1.2 HPE Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 HPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 HPE Edge Server Products Offered
12.1.5 HPE Recent Development
12.2 Lenovo
12.2.1 Lenovo Corporation Information
12.2.2 Lenovo Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Lenovo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Lenovo Edge Server Products Offered
12.2.5 Lenovo Recent Development
12.3 Dell
12.3.1 Dell Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dell Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Dell Edge Server Products Offered
12.3.5 Dell Recent Development
12.4 Cisco
12.4.1 Cisco Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cisco Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cisco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Cisco Edge Server Products Offered
12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.5 Gigabyte Technology
12.5.1 Gigabyte Technology Corporation Information
12.5.2 Gigabyte Technology Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Gigabyte Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Gigabyte Technology Edge Server Products Offered
12.5.5 Gigabyte Technology Recent Development
12.6 Nokia
12.6.1 Nokia Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nokia Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Nokia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Nokia Edge Server Products Offered
12.6.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.7 OnLogic
12.7.1 OnLogic Corporation Information
12.7.2 OnLogic Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 OnLogic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 OnLogic Edge Server Products Offered
12.7.5 OnLogic Recent Development
12.8 Huawei
12.8.1 Huawei Corporation Information
12.8.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Huawei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Huawei Edge Server Products Offered
12.8.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.9 Fujitsu
12.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
12.9.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fujitsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Fujitsu Edge Server Products Offered
12.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.10 ADLINK
12.10.1 ADLINK Corporation Information
12.10.2 ADLINK Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 ADLINK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 ADLINK Edge Server Products Offered
12.10.5 ADLINK Recent Development
12.12 Inspur
12.12.1 Inspur Corporation Information
12.12.2 Inspur Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Inspur Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Inspur Products Offered
12.12.5 Inspur Recent Development
12.13 Advantech
12.13.1 Advantech Corporation Information
12.13.2 Advantech Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Advantech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Advantech Products Offered
12.13.5 Advantech Recent Development
12.14 Atos
12.14.1 Atos Corporation Information
12.14.2 Atos Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Atos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Atos Products Offered
12.14.5 Atos Recent Development
12.15 Sugon
12.15.1 Sugon Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sugon Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Sugon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Sugon Products Offered
12.15.5 Sugon Recent Development
12.16 Trusme
12.16.1 Trusme Corporation Information
12.16.2 Trusme Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Trusme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Trusme Products Offered
12.16.5 Trusme Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Edge Server Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer
