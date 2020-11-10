Personal Flotation Devices Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Personal Flotation Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Flotation Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Flotation Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Flotation Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Flotation Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Flotation Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Flotation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Flotation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Flotation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Flotation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Flotation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Flotation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, Hansen Protection, Drarger, Johnson Outdoors, LALIZAS, Secumar, International Safety Products, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Dongtai Jianghai, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Aqua Lung International, O’Neill, Astral, Stormy Lifejackets, Kokatat, Harmony Gear, JimBuoy, SeaSafe Systems, Spinlock

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Flotation Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Flotation Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Flotation Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Flotation Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Flotation Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Flotation Devices

1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

1.2.3 Life Jacket

1.2.4 Survival Suit

1.2.5 Buoyancy Compensator

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Personal Flotation Devices Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger & Aircraft Crew

1.3.3 Commercial Vessel

1.3.4 Government & Military

1.3.5 Water Sporting

1.4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Personal Flotation Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Personal Flotation Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Personal Flotation Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Personal Flotation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Personal Flotation Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Flotation Devices Business

6.1 Survitec Group Limited

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Survitec Group Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Survitec Group Limited Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Survitec Group Limited Products Offered

6.1.5 Survitec Group Limited Recent Development

6.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

6.2.1 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Products Offered

6.2.5 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Recent Development

6.3 The Coleman Company

6.3.1 The Coleman Company Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 The Coleman Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 The Coleman Company Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 The Coleman Company Products Offered

6.3.5 The Coleman Company Recent Development

6.4 Kent Sporting Goods

6.4.1 Kent Sporting Goods Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Kent Sporting Goods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Kent Sporting Goods Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Kent Sporting Goods Products Offered

6.4.5 Kent Sporting Goods Recent Development

6.5 Mustang Survival

6.5.1 Mustang Survival Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Mustang Survival Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Mustang Survival Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Mustang Survival Products Offered

6.5.5 Mustang Survival Recent Development

6.6 Hansen Protection

6.6.1 Hansen Protection Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Hansen Protection Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Hansen Protection Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Hansen Protection Products Offered

6.6.5 Hansen Protection Recent Development

6.7 Drarger

6.6.1 Drarger Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Drarger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Drarger Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Drarger Products Offered

6.7.5 Drarger Recent Development

6.8 Johnson Outdoors

6.8.1 Johnson Outdoors Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Johnson Outdoors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Johnson Outdoors Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Johnson Outdoors Products Offered

6.8.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Development

6.9 LALIZAS

6.9.1 LALIZAS Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 LALIZAS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 LALIZAS Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 LALIZAS Products Offered

6.9.5 LALIZAS Recent Development

6.10 Secumar

6.10.1 Secumar Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Secumar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Secumar Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Secumar Products Offered

6.10.5 Secumar Recent Development

6.11 International Safety Products

6.11.1 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 International Safety Products Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 International Safety Products Products Offered

6.11.5 International Safety Products Recent Development

6.12 NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

6.12.1 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Products Offered

6.12.5 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Recent Development

6.13 Dongtai Jianghai

6.13.1 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Dongtai Jianghai Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Dongtai Jianghai Products Offered

6.13.5 Dongtai Jianghai Recent Development

6.14 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

6.14.1 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Products Offered

6.14.5 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Recent Development

6.15 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

6.15.1 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Products Offered

6.15.5 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Recent Development

6.16 Aqua Lung International

6.16.1 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Aqua Lung International Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Aqua Lung International Products Offered

6.16.5 Aqua Lung International Recent Development

6.17 O’Neill

6.17.1 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 O’Neill Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 O’Neill Products Offered

6.17.5 O’Neill Recent Development

6.18 Astral

6.18.1 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Astral Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Astral Products Offered

6.18.5 Astral Recent Development

6.19 Stormy Lifejackets

6.19.1 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Stormy Lifejackets Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Stormy Lifejackets Products Offered

6.19.5 Stormy Lifejackets Recent Development

6.20 Kokatat

6.20.1 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Kokatat Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Kokatat Products Offered

6.20.5 Kokatat Recent Development

6.21 Harmony Gear

6.21.1 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Harmony Gear Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Harmony Gear Products Offered

6.21.5 Harmony Gear Recent Development

6.22 JimBuoy

6.22.1 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 JimBuoy Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 JimBuoy Products Offered

6.22.5 JimBuoy Recent Development

6.23 SeaSafe Systems

6.23.1 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 SeaSafe Systems Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 SeaSafe Systems Products Offered

6.23.5 SeaSafe Systems Recent Development

6.24 Spinlock

6.24.1 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Production Sites and Area Served

6.24.2 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Spinlock Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Spinlock Products Offered

6.24.5 Spinlock Recent Development

7 Personal Flotation Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Personal Flotation Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Flotation Devices

7.4 Personal Flotation Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Personal Flotation Devices Distributors List

8.3 Personal Flotation Devices Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Flotation Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Flotation Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Flotation Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Flotation Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Flotation Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Flotation Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

