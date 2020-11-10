Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Tyco Fire Protection Products, Angus International, Amerex Corporation, Buckeye Fire Equipment

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Foam Extinguishing Agent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Foam Extinguishing Agent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Research Report: Tyco Fire Protection Products, Angus International, Amerex Corporation, Buckeye Fire Equipment, ICL Group, Suolong, DIC, Jiangya, Langchao Fire Technology

Types: Chemical Foam Fire Extinguishing Agent

Air Foam Extinguishing Agent



Applications: Petrochemical and chemical plants

Offshore installations

Tank Farms

Military Facilities

Others



The Foam Extinguishing Agent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Foam Extinguishing Agent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Foam Extinguishing Agent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Foam Extinguishing Agent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foam Extinguishing Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Foam Extinguishing Agent Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chemical Foam Fire Extinguishing Agent

1.4.3 Air Foam Extinguishing Agent

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Petrochemical and chemical plants

1.5.3 Offshore installations

1.5.4 Tank Farms

1.5.5 Military Facilities

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Foam Extinguishing Agent Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Foam Extinguishing Agent Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Foam Extinguishing Agent Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Foam Extinguishing Agent Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Foam Extinguishing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Foam Extinguishing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Foam Extinguishing Agent Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Foam Extinguishing Agent Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Foam Extinguishing Agent Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Foam Extinguishing Agent Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Foam Extinguishing Agent Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Extinguishing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Extinguishing Agent Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tyco Fire Protection Products

12.1.1 Tyco Fire Protection Products Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tyco Fire Protection Products Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tyco Fire Protection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Tyco Fire Protection Products Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.1.5 Tyco Fire Protection Products Recent Development

12.2 Angus International

12.2.1 Angus International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Angus International Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Angus International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Angus International Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.2.5 Angus International Recent Development

12.3 Amerex Corporation

12.3.1 Amerex Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Amerex Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Amerex Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Amerex Corporation Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.3.5 Amerex Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Buckeye Fire Equipment

12.4.1 Buckeye Fire Equipment Corporation Information

12.4.2 Buckeye Fire Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Buckeye Fire Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Buckeye Fire Equipment Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.4.5 Buckeye Fire Equipment Recent Development

12.5 ICL Group

12.5.1 ICL Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 ICL Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ICL Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ICL Group Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.5.5 ICL Group Recent Development

12.6 Suolong

12.6.1 Suolong Corporation Information

12.6.2 Suolong Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Suolong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Suolong Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.6.5 Suolong Recent Development

12.7 DIC

12.7.1 DIC Corporation Information

12.7.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 DIC Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.7.5 DIC Recent Development

12.8 Jiangya

12.8.1 Jiangya Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangya Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiangya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jiangya Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiangya Recent Development

12.9 Langchao Fire Technology

12.9.1 Langchao Fire Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Langchao Fire Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Langchao Fire Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Langchao Fire Technology Foam Extinguishing Agent Products Offered

12.9.5 Langchao Fire Technology Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Foam Extinguishing Agent Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Foam Extinguishing Agent Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

