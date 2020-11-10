Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market 2020 Demand And Growth Analysis By Top Regions (Japan, Uk, Malaysia, Us, Singapore) | ABB, Ormat Technologies, General Electric Company

The global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market, such as ABB, Ormat Technologies, General Electric Company, China Energy Recovery, Bono Energia, HRS, Harbin Electric Company, Dongfang Electric, Amec Foster Wheeler, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Echogen Power Systems, Econotherm, Thermax Limited, Cool Energy They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market attained a valuation of US$_XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market by Product: , Heat Exchangers, Boilers, Heat Recovery Steam Generators, Turbines, Tanks Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery

Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market by Application: , Thermal, Electricity Power Generation Based on

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Heat Exchangers

1.3.3 Boilers

1.3.4 Heat Recovery Steam Generators

1.3.5 Turbines

1.3.6 Tanks

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Thermal

1.4.3 Electricity Power Generation 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Trends

2.3.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue

3.4 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Area Served

3.6 Key Players Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 ABB Company Details

11.1.2 ABB Business Overview

11.1.3 ABB Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.1.4 ABB Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 ABB Recent Development

11.2 Ormat Technologies

11.2.1 Ormat Technologies Company Details

11.2.2 Ormat Technologies Business Overview

11.2.3 Ormat Technologies Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.2.4 Ormat Technologies Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Ormat Technologies Recent Development

11.3 General Electric Company

11.3.1 General Electric Company Company Details

11.3.2 General Electric Company Business Overview

11.3.3 General Electric Company Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.3.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

11.4 China Energy Recovery

11.4.1 China Energy Recovery Company Details

11.4.2 China Energy Recovery Business Overview

11.4.3 China Energy Recovery Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.4.4 China Energy Recovery Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 China Energy Recovery Recent Development

11.5 Bono Energia

11.5.1 Bono Energia Company Details

11.5.2 Bono Energia Business Overview

11.5.3 Bono Energia Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.5.4 Bono Energia Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Bono Energia Recent Development

11.6 HRS

11.6.1 HRS Company Details

11.6.2 HRS Business Overview

11.6.3 HRS Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.6.4 HRS Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 HRS Recent Development

11.7 Harbin Electric Company

11.7.1 Harbin Electric Company Company Details

11.7.2 Harbin Electric Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Harbin Electric Company Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.7.4 Harbin Electric Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Harbin Electric Company Recent Development

11.8 Dongfang Electric

11.8.1 Dongfang Electric Company Details

11.8.2 Dongfang Electric Business Overview

11.8.3 Dongfang Electric Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.8.4 Dongfang Electric Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Dongfang Electric Recent Development

11.9 Amec Foster Wheeler

11.9.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Company Details

11.9.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Business Overview

11.9.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.9.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development

11.10 Siemens

11.10.1 Siemens Company Details

11.10.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.10.3 Siemens Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

11.10.4 Siemens Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Details

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Business Overview

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

11.12 Echogen Power Systems

10.12.1 Echogen Power Systems Company Details

10.12.2 Echogen Power Systems Business Overview

10.12.3 Echogen Power Systems Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

10.12.4 Echogen Power Systems Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Echogen Power Systems Recent Development

11.13 Econotherm

10.13.1 Econotherm Company Details

10.13.2 Econotherm Business Overview

10.13.3 Econotherm Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

10.13.4 Econotherm Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Econotherm Recent Development

11.14 Thermax Limited

10.14.1 Thermax Limited Company Details

10.14.2 Thermax Limited Business Overview

10.14.3 Thermax Limited Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

10.14.4 Thermax Limited Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Thermax Limited Recent Development

11.15 Cool Energy

10.15.1 Cool Energy Company Details

10.15.2 Cool Energy Business Overview

10.15.3 Cool Energy Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction

10.15.4 Cool Energy Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Cool Energy Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

