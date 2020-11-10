Narrowband IoT Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2026 | Huawei Technologies, Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications

The global Narrowband IoT market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Narrowband IoT market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Narrowband IoT market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Narrowband IoT market, such as Huawei Technologies, Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications, Telecom Italia, Qualcomm, China Unicom, Intel, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Verizon Communication They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Narrowband IoT market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Narrowband IoT market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Narrowband IoT market attained a valuation of US$_XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Narrowband IoT industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Narrowband IoT market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Narrowband IoT market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Narrowband IoT market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Narrowband IoT market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Narrowband IoT Market by Product: , by Transmission Distance, , Short-range Communication, , Low Power Wide Area Network, by Deployment Method, , Stand Alone, , Guard Band, , In Band Narrowband IoT

Global Narrowband IoT Market by Application: , Smart Governance, Smart Metering, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking, Others Based on

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Narrowband IoT market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Narrowband IoT Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrowband IoT market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Narrowband IoT industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrowband IoT market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrowband IoT market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrowband IoT market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Short-range Communication

1.3.3 Low Power Wide Area Network

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Smart Governance

1.4.3 Smart Metering

1.4.4 Smart Buildings

1.4.5 Smart Asset Tracking

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Narrowband IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Narrowband IoT Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Narrowband IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Narrowband IoT Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Narrowband IoT Market Trends

2.3.2 Narrowband IoT Market Drivers

2.3.3 Narrowband IoT Market Challenges

2.3.4 Narrowband IoT Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Narrowband IoT Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Narrowband IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Narrowband IoT Revenue

3.4 Global Narrowband IoT Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrowband IoT Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Narrowband IoT Area Served

3.6 Key Players Narrowband IoT Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Narrowband IoT Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Narrowband IoT Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Narrowband IoT Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Huawei Technologies

11.1.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.1.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.1.3 Huawei Technologies Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.1.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

11.2 Vodafone

11.2.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.2.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.2.3 Vodafone Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.2.4 Vodafone Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.3 Emirates Telecommunications

11.3.1 Emirates Telecommunications Company Details

11.3.2 Emirates Telecommunications Business Overview

11.3.3 Emirates Telecommunications Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.3.4 Emirates Telecommunications Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Emirates Telecommunications Recent Development

11.4 Telecom Italia

11.4.1 Telecom Italia Company Details

11.4.2 Telecom Italia Business Overview

11.4.3 Telecom Italia Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.4.4 Telecom Italia Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Telecom Italia Recent Development

11.5 Qualcomm

11.5.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.5.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.5.3 Qualcomm Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.5.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.6 China Unicom

11.6.1 China Unicom Company Details

11.6.2 China Unicom Business Overview

11.6.3 China Unicom Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.6.4 China Unicom Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 China Unicom Recent Development

11.7 Intel

11.7.1 Intel Company Details

11.7.2 Intel Business Overview

11.7.3 Intel Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.7.4 Intel Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Intel Recent Development

11.8 Ericsson

11.8.1 Ericsson Company Details

11.8.2 Ericsson Business Overview

11.8.3 Ericsson Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.8.4 Ericsson Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Ericsson Recent Development

11.9 Nokia Networks

11.9.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

11.9.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview

11.9.3 Nokia Networks Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.9.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

11.10 Verizon Communication

11.10.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

11.10.2 Verizon Communication Business Overview

11.10.3 Verizon Communication Narrowband IoT Introduction

11.10.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Narrowband IoT Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Verizon Communication Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

