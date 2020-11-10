Bonded Abrasives Market Analysis, Shares and Growth Outlook Till 2025

The Bonded Abrasives report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Bonded Abrasives study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The bonded abrasives market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

The Major Player : 3M, Marrose Abrasives, Saint-Gobain, SAK ABRASIVES LIMITED, Carborundum Universal Limited, DRONCO, among others..

Market Overview

The bonded abrasives market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Bonded abrasives are a mixture of abrasive grains, fillers and bonding materials. They are used to remove surface materials such as metal, ceramics, glass, plastics and paint. These abrasives are used in both grinding wheels and abrasives stones or sticks.

– Rapidly growing construction activities in emerging economies are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Declining automotive industry is likely to hinder the markets growth.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Construction Industry

– Bonded abrasives are substances used in the construction industry, to smooth out or mould (providing the finish) other softer materials through extensive rubbing.

– These bonded materials work by scratching away the surface of materials, to get rid of unwanted roughness or substances, thus resulting in a polished floor look. Increasing population is ramping up the demand for living spaces, thereby driving the bonded abrasive materials use in the construction sector including residential, commercial, and infrastructural activities.

