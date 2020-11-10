Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: MOLEX, Leviton Manufacturing Co, Tower Manufacturing, Emerson, ELEGRP, Eaton, Kaper, Hubbell, Legrand, Schneider, NANDAO, Ericson, Elektron Berlin, Lex Products

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

MOLEX, Leviton Manufacturing Co, Tower Manufacturing, Emerson, ELEGRP, Eaton, Kaper, Hubbell, Legrand, Schneider, NANDAO, Ericson, Elektron Berlin, Lex Products Market Segment by Product Type: , Portable Power Outlet, Safety Switch Plug Adapter, Cord Sets Market Segment by Application: , Industrial, Construction, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) market

TOC

1 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Overview

1.1 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Product Overview

1.2 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Power Outlet

1.2.2 Safety Switch Plug Adapter

1.2.3 Cord Sets

1.3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) by Application

4.1 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) by Application 5 North America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Business

10.1 MOLEX

10.1.1 MOLEX Corporation Information

10.1.2 MOLEX Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 MOLEX Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 MOLEX Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.1.5 MOLEX Recent Developments

10.2 Leviton Manufacturing Co

10.2.1 Leviton Manufacturing Co Corporation Information

10.2.2 Leviton Manufacturing Co Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Leviton Manufacturing Co Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 MOLEX Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.2.5 Leviton Manufacturing Co Recent Developments

10.3 Tower Manufacturing

10.3.1 Tower Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tower Manufacturing Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Tower Manufacturing Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Tower Manufacturing Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.3.5 Tower Manufacturing Recent Developments

10.4 Emerson

10.4.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.4.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Emerson Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Emerson Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.4.5 Emerson Recent Developments

10.5 ELEGRP

10.5.1 ELEGRP Corporation Information

10.5.2 ELEGRP Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 ELEGRP Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ELEGRP Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.5.5 ELEGRP Recent Developments

10.6 Eaton

10.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Eaton Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eaton Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.6.5 Eaton Recent Developments

10.7 Kaper

10.7.1 Kaper Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kaper Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Kaper Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kaper Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.7.5 Kaper Recent Developments

10.8 Hubbell

10.8.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hubbell Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hubbell Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hubbell Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.8.5 Hubbell Recent Developments

10.9 Legrand

10.9.1 Legrand Corporation Information

10.9.2 Legrand Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Legrand Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Legrand Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.9.5 Legrand Recent Developments

10.10 Schneider

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Schneider Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Schneider Recent Developments

10.11 NANDAO

10.11.1 NANDAO Corporation Information

10.11.2 NANDAO Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 NANDAO Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NANDAO Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.11.5 NANDAO Recent Developments

10.12 Ericson

10.12.1 Ericson Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ericson Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Ericson Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ericson Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.12.5 Ericson Recent Developments

10.13 Elektron Berlin

10.13.1 Elektron Berlin Corporation Information

10.13.2 Elektron Berlin Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Elektron Berlin Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Elektron Berlin Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.13.5 Elektron Berlin Recent Developments

10.14 Lex Products

10.14.1 Lex Products Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lex Products Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Lex Products Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lex Products Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Products Offered

10.14.5 Lex Products Recent Developments 11 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

