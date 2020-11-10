Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: , Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar Market Segment by Product Type: Crystalline Silicon PV, Thin Film PV Market Segment by Application: , Non-residential, Residential

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation

1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Overview

1.1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Crystalline Silicon PV

2.5 Thin Film PV 3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Non-residential

3.5 Residential 4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Jinko Solar

5.1.1 Jinko Solar Profile

5.1.2 Jinko Solar Main Business

5.1.3 Jinko Solar Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Jinko Solar Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Jinko Solar Recent Developments

5.2 Trina Solar

5.2.1 Trina Solar Profile

5.2.2 Trina Solar Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Trina Solar Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Trina Solar Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Trina Solar Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Canadian Solar

5.5.1 Canadian Solar Profile

5.3.2 Canadian Solar Main Business

5.3.3 Canadian Solar Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Canadian Solar Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 JA Solar Recent Developments

5.4 JA Solar

5.4.1 JA Solar Profile

5.4.2 JA Solar Main Business

5.4.3 JA Solar Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 JA Solar Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 JA Solar Recent Developments

5.5 Hanwha

5.5.1 Hanwha Profile

5.5.2 Hanwha Main Business

5.5.3 Hanwha Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hanwha Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Hanwha Recent Developments

5.6 First Solar

5.6.1 First Solar Profile

5.6.2 First Solar Main Business

5.6.3 First Solar Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 First Solar Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 First Solar Recent Developments

5.7 Yingli

5.7.1 Yingli Profile

5.7.2 Yingli Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Yingli Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Yingli Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Yingli Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 SunPower

5.8.1 SunPower Profile

5.8.2 SunPower Main Business

5.8.3 SunPower Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 SunPower Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 SunPower Recent Developments

5.9 Sharp

5.9.1 Sharp Profile

5.9.2 Sharp Main Business

5.9.3 Sharp Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Sharp Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Sharp Recent Developments

5.10 Solarworld

5.10.1 Solarworld Profile

5.10.2 Solarworld Main Business

5.10.3 Solarworld Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Solarworld Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Solarworld Recent Developments

5.11 Eging PV

5.11.1 Eging PV Profile

5.11.2 Eging PV Main Business

5.11.3 Eging PV Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Eging PV Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Eging PV Recent Developments

5.12 Risen

5.12.1 Risen Profile

5.12.2 Risen Main Business

5.12.3 Risen Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Risen Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Risen Recent Developments

5.13 Kyocera Solar

5.13.1 Kyocera Solar Profile

5.13.2 Kyocera Solar Main Business

5.13.3 Kyocera Solar Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Kyocera Solar Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Kyocera Solar Recent Developments

5.14 GCL

5.14.1 GCL Profile

5.14.2 GCL Main Business

5.14.3 GCL Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 GCL Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 GCL Recent Developments

5.15 Longi Solar

5.15.1 Longi Solar Profile

5.15.2 Longi Solar Main Business

5.15.3 Longi Solar Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Longi Solar Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Longi Solar Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

