Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: , Ørsted, Duke Energy, RWE, Enbala, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, EnerNOC, Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）, Siemens, Viridity Energy

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Ørsted, Duke Energy, RWE, Enbala, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, EnerNOC, Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）, Siemens, Viridity Energy Market Segment by Product Type: OC Model, FM Model Market Segment by Application: , Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Virtual Power Plant (VPP)

1.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Overview

1.1.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 OC Model

2.5 FM Model 3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Commercial

3.5 Industrial

3.6 Residential 4 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Ørsted

5.1.1 Ørsted Profile

5.1.2 Ørsted Main Business

5.1.3 Ørsted Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Ørsted Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Ørsted Recent Developments

5.2 Duke Energy

5.2.1 Duke Energy Profile

5.2.2 Duke Energy Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Duke Energy Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Duke Energy Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Duke Energy Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 RWE

5.5.1 RWE Profile

5.3.2 RWE Main Business

5.3.3 RWE Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 RWE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Enbala Recent Developments

5.4 Enbala

5.4.1 Enbala Profile

5.4.2 Enbala Main Business

5.4.3 Enbala Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Enbala Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Enbala Recent Developments

5.5 Bosch

5.5.1 Bosch Profile

5.5.2 Bosch Main Business

5.5.3 Bosch Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Bosch Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Bosch Recent Developments

5.6 GE Digital Energy

5.6.1 GE Digital Energy Profile

5.6.2 GE Digital Energy Main Business

5.6.3 GE Digital Energy Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GE Digital Energy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Developments

5.7 EnerNOC

5.7.1 EnerNOC Profile

5.7.2 EnerNOC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 EnerNOC Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 EnerNOC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 EnerNOC Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）

5.8.1 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Profile

5.8.2 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Main Business

5.8.3 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Recent Developments

5.9 Siemens

5.9.1 Siemens Profile

5.9.2 Siemens Main Business

5.9.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.10 Viridity Energy

5.10.1 Viridity Energy Profile

5.10.2 Viridity Energy Main Business

5.10.3 Viridity Energy Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Viridity Energy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Viridity Energy Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

