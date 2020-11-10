Flight Data Monitoring Market Size,Share,Analysis,Growth Prospects 2020 to 2025

The Flight Data Monitoring report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Flight Data Monitoring study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The flight data monitoring market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

The Major Player : Curtiss Wright, Guardian Mobility, Teledyne Controls, Safran, Scaled Analytics, Flight Data Services

On-board Segment Dominates the Market in terms of Revenue Share

The on-board segment currently dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increasing procurement of new aircraft in commercial and military sectors. As of April 2020, Airbus has 7,645 aircraft on the backlog, with more than 80% of the of these orders are for A320 Family aircraft. A350XWBs and A220s account for approximately 14% of the order backlog. The planned aircraft deliveries of new aircraft programs like Boeing 777X, COMAC C919, and MC-21 in the coming years is anticipated to further propel the demand for commercial aircraft flight data monitoring systems. Also, the increasing demand for commercial helicopters for various applications like search and rescue operations and private transport among others are generating demand for rotary-wing FDM systems. Military aircraft like Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, A-400M, etc., also have planned deliveries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa regions in the coming years, which are expected to accelerate the demand for on-board FDM during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Flight Data Monitoring report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

