Enzymes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global enzymes market size was valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as food and beverage, biofuel, animal feed, and home cleaning, is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing health awareness among consumers has resulted in the growing consumption of functional food products, which is expected to propel the product demand in the near future.

Growing demand for high-quality food products along with natural taste and flavor contributed to the market growth in the past decade. This trend fueled the demand for the expansion of processed and flavored foods in the industrial enzymes application segment. These food enzymes act as catalysts in breaking down nutrients and vitamins of complex compounds to smaller compounds. Growing awareness concerning the application of enzymes in protein engineering technology and high opportunities in untapped developing countries are projected to positively influence the market growth.

Protein engineering is one of the new avenues for research and development application. This area involves invention and production of newer types of enzymes to catalyze reactions that do not occur naturally. The industry is estimated to witness increased demand due to its wide-ranging use across applications including food processing, pre-digestion of baby foods, germination in breweries, fruit juice clarification, cheese manufacturing, meat tenderization, and conversion of starch into glucose.

Enzymes are also witnessing increased demand in paper processing, biofuels, contact lens cleaners, rubber processing, biological detergents, and molecular biology. Increasing consumer awareness regarding improved food quality, population explosion, and significant consumption of dietary requirements are considered to be the key factors contributing to the enzymes market growth.

Application Insights: Enzymes Market

Enzymes play a significant role in development and production of nutritious food and beverage products. Customized enzyme solutions and proprietary products are used in the processing of fruit and vegetable, cheese, protein, grains, and fats and oils, along with several other industries such as dairy, baking, brewing, and cereal extraction. Specialized solutions help food manufacturers produce higher yield, enhance the quality of final products, decrease costs, optimize resources, reduce wastage, and lower environmental pollution.

Increasing investments in research and biotechnology sector for the development of new medicines and diagnostic solutions is one of the key factors driving the global enzymes market. Increasing demand for medicinal drugs, strong funding initiatives, and extensive research activities are expected to drive this sector, which, in turn, is likely to fuel the product demand in the coming years. R&D centers of several companies focus on evaluation, development, upscaling, validation of technologies, and innovative enzyme formulation for commercial processing as well as human welfare. These research centers have developed proficiency in the expression and cloning of industrial enzymes in safe and suitable microbial hosts.

The key applications in pharmaceutical sector include promoting wound healing, killing disease-causing microorganisms, and diagnosing diseases. Increasing population, consumer demand, and awareness regarding diseases and their outcomes are expected to drive the utilization of these products in pharmaceutical industry. Increasing research and development has made it possible for specialty enzymes to be used in drug formulation and delivery. Manufacturers in pharmaceutical industry are inclined toward the production of enzyme-based pharmaceutical drug formulations that have fewer side effects.

Product Insights: Enzymes Market

Cellulase, lactase, amylase, pectinase, and mannanases are the prominent carbohydrases used in several end-use industries such as food and beverages, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals. Carbohydrase is majorly used as a catalyst for converting carbohydrates into sugar syrup such as glucose and fructose, which are further used in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. It is also used for producing prebiotic products and artificial sweeteners known as isomaltulose for wines and juices.

Amylase and cellulase are used for catalytic hydrolysis of starch to produce sugar. Increasing use of carbohydrase as an ingredient and a processing aid in sugar production is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Other uses of carbohydrases include pharmaceutical, animal feed, textile, paper, and biofuels. Growing nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are expected to fuel the demand for carbohydrases in sugar production over the forecast period.

Lipases are mostly used for the catalytic hydrolysis of fats or lipids. They are used for digesting, transporting, and processing dietary lipids such as oils, fats, and triglycerides. Lipases find versatile applications in food industry (cheese and yogurt fermentation), baking, detergents, and production of biofuels. Lipase is majorly used for biodiesel production, which involves processing of glycerides and fatty acids through esterification and transesterification reactions.

Source Insights: Enzymes Market

Plant-based enzymes are sourced from plants, for instance, bromelain is derived from pineapple and papain from papaya. Prominent enzymes found in plants include amylase, protease, cellulase, and lipase. Amylase assists the human body with the breakdown and consequent absorption of starch and carbohydrates. Protease helps break down proteins that are present in fish, meat, eggs, poultry, nuts, and cheese. The presence of cellulase in plant-based sources is significant as it does not occur naturally in the human body whereas lipases assist in the digestion of fats.

Microorganisms-based enzymes are divided into three types, namely bacterial, fungal, and yeast. Mushroom-based enzymes include phenol oxidases, esterases, and hydrolases. Bacterial enzymes are generally sourced from Bacillus. Most of these products are used in food, pharmaceutical, and detergent industries. Fungi-based enzymes are a prominent type owing to their increasing utilization in various end-use industries. They have multiple uses as they play a significant role in the preparation and production of several products such as soy sauce, beer, baked goods, processed fruits, and dairy items.

Regional Insights: Enzymes Market

North America is a prominent region due to strong presence of several end-use industries along with high scope for research and development activities in the major countries of the region. The U.S. government has adopted several initiatives to promote the production of biofuels including biodiesel, cellulosic biofuels, and advanced biofuels. The government had established Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS1 and RFS 2) program in 2005, which focuses on reducing greenhouse emissions and promoting the use of alternative fuel. These government initiatives coupled with growing production of biofuels in the U.S. are expected to propel the growth over the forecast period.

The European Commissions inclination toward reducing greenhouse emissions and promoting the production of biofuels is expected to have a positive impact on regional growth over the forecast period. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Europe emerged as the prominent meat producer in 2018 after North America and China. The Russian Federation is expected to witness significant increase in meat production owing to improving economic conditions in the country. Enzymes are extensively used in meat processing to improve tenderness of meat. Europe is also a prominent consumer of meat products and is anticipated to positively influence the product demand.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Enzymes Market

The market is highly influenced by lead supply from Novozymes, DuPont Danisco, and DSM. Key players, including Novozymes, DuPont, and DSM, together represent over 75% of the market share. The industrial enzymes segment is categorized into investment intensive and long enzymes development cycles by key manufacturers. The market has observed a rise in the demand for superior quality specialty enzymes. As a result, raw material suppliers and manufacturers have significant opportunities to provide uniform and high-quality products through a reviewed supply chain.

Manufacturing process plays a vital role in determining the quality and quantity of the enzymes. Collaborators involved in fair trade practices and production are the key factors influencing the industry growth. North America and the Asia Pacific, among other regions, are the major potential markets. However, regional jurisdiction and regulatory scenario are anticipated to be the kay challenging factors affecting the market growth. Some of the prominent players in the enzymes market include:

Key companies Profiled: Enzymes Market Report

Novozymes

DuPont, DSM

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Lonza Group among others

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global enzymes market report based on application, product, source, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Industrial Enzymes

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wastewater

Others

Specialty Enzymes

Pharmaceutical

Research & Biotechnology

Diagnostics

Biocatalysts

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

