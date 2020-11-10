Electric Scooter Lift & Carrier Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Scooter Lift & Carrier market.

Electric Scooter Lift & Carrier Market

The global electric scooter lift and carrier market size was valued at USD 131.1 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2021 to 2027. The vehicle mobility lift is an equipment that helps physically impaired persons to carry their scooter or wheelchairs along with them while traveling long distances. Moreover, lifts are attached to the exterior of the vehicle. Thus, ease of carrying the scooter or wheelchairs coupled with the growing demand for mobility scooters is propelling the market growth.

In addition, the development of innovative product offerings to meet the basic mobility requirements is driving the demand. Previously, these lifting equipment had to be operated manually. However, vendors have started leveraging the advances in technology to incorporate various features and automate these devices. For instance, advancements in hydraulics have helped in simplifying and entirely automating the lifting process. Owing to the aforementioned benefits, there has been an increasing demand for electric scooter lift and carriers.

Thus, improvements in functionalities coupled with technological advancements pertaining to material strength, electronic control systems, and crane systems have proved pivotal in increasing product demand. Moreover, incentives and initiatives by various governments and NGOs to promote the use of electric scooter are expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The growing adoption of mobility electric scooter is also expected to positively affect the demand for lifts and carrier systems. Mobility electric scooters are vehicles that are extensively used for short-distance travel, mainly by people with difficulties in physical movements. Moreover, increasing cases of obesity across the globe is further anticipated to fuel the need for mobility electric scooters, thereby supporting market growth.

Type Insights: Electric Scooter Lift & Carrier Market

In terms of revenue, the exterior segment lead the market with a share of 63.3% in 2019 and will expand further at the maximum CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This growth is attributed to the benefits offered by these equipments, such as saving boot space. For smaller cars and sedans, electric scooter lifts and carriers have to be hitch-mounted on the rear of the vehicle. However, such exterior systems are suspended directly for carrying small-sized scooters or rested on a platform installed externally for carrying larger scooters.

The interior segment is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the safety provided by these tools against the risks involved in transporting the scooter externally, as a failure in lift component can considerably damage the mobility scooter or wheelchair. These types of systems are usually preferred for large-sized cars, such as SUVs and cars having more boot space.

Regional Insights: Electric Scooter Lift & Carrier Market

North America led the global market in 2019 with a share of 40.5% and will remain dominant throughout the forecast years. This growth can be attributed to the extensive product demand in the region. Furthermore, presence of well-established companies, which manufacture products according to the standards defined by the local regulatory boards, is likely to support regions growth.

In addition, the U.S. has defined a set of rules and regulations governed by the Department of Transport (DoT), pertaining to the production, handling, and transportation of electric scooters using lifts and carriers. Europe is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing target population and demand for mobility electric scooters.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Electric Scooter Lift & Carrier Market

The market is consolidated owing to the presence of well-established companies operating globally. The key players focus on providing cost-efficient products to gain competitive edge in the market. Moreover, these players are adopting various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, to expand and diversify their product offerings. Some of the prominent players in the electric scooter lift and carrier market include:

Key companies Profiled: Electric Scooter Lift & Carrier Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global electric scooter lift and carrier market report based on type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Interior

Platform lift

Crane style

Exterior

Outside and hitch mount lift

Wheeled lift

