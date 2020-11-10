Social Robots Market Trend,Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

The Social Robots report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Social Robots study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Social Robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 14% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The Major Player : Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy, Reach Robotics, Haapie, and Knightscope, Inc. among others.

Market Overview

The rise of research in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing(NLP), and development platforms such as the Robotic Operating System has enabled the rise in a class of robots called Social Robotics.

Social robots rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to interact with the information received through the camera and other sensors. It leverages advances in AI that enables the designers to help translate both neuroscientific and psychological insights into algorithms. Thereby allowing them to recognize faces & emotions, voices, interpret speech, and respond appropriately to the people’s needs. This instance has led to a rise in the applications of social robots across various industries.

According to the WEF ‘s 2019 report on emerging technologies, the field of social robotics has reached a tipping point wherein the robots have greater interactive capabilities and are able to perform useful tasks than ever. For instance, there are about 15,000 Peppers (by Softbank Robotics) deployed worldwide that are used to perform services such as hotel check-ins, shopping assistance, and airport customer care.

The study further reveals that the sales of consumer robots worldwide reached an estimated figure of USD 5.6 billion in 2018. Its revenues are expected to grow to USD 19 billion by the end of 2025, with over 65 million robots sold every year.

Moreover, social robots are gaining traction among in toys, as vendors continue to incorporate social behaviors into them. For instance, Sony sold around 11,000 units of its new AIBO robotic dog equipped with a sophisticated set of features that enable it to develop new behaviors based on past interactions, despite its limited success in the past.

