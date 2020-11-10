Industrial Gas Turbine Market 2020 Global Business Insights, Growth Prospects, and Revenue, Precise Outlook to 2025

The Industrial Gas Turbine report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Industrial Gas Turbine study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The industrial gas turbine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Major Player : General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Harbin Electric International Company Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Solar Turbines among others.

Factors such as rapid urbanization and increasing demand for electrical energy are expected to be major drivers driving the market. The rising demand for cleaner energy from gas turbines over concerns of environmental impact of energy generation from coal fired plants, is expected to help grow the industrial gas turbine market. However, increasing shift towards renewable energies such as solar and wind for power generation have somewhat hampered the growth of the market.

Power sector is expected to witness a significant growth in forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in power generation from gas based plants due to rising concerns over greenhouse gases emissions, and economical aspects.

The increasing demand for electrical energy to sustain global development requires consistent heavy investments in power supply generation. This has helped the market for gas turbines grow significantly in recent and is expected to do so in forecast period.

