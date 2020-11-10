The Africa Food Additives report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Africa Food Additives study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Africa food additives market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The Major Player : Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Chemsystems, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others..

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Sweeteners in the Region

The sweetener market has been estimated to have the highest demand and also has the fastest growth in African countries. Therefore, to meet the industrial and consumer needs, the production of sugar in the African region has been increased significantly. The sugar, especially the liquid sugar has a robust application due to the ease in the consistency in production processes such as for dissolving, filtering, and others, which is achieved by employing liquid sugar, which is otherwise difficult to achieve using the granular or powder form. However, the growing health concerns associated with artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and saccharin are driving consumers’ interest in natural sweeteners. Steviol glycosides mainly drive the growth in the natural high-intensity sweeteners space followed by monk fruit extract of mogroside V. Similarly, stevia is also seeing a major demand in the natural sweeteners category.

