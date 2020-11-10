Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market Trends,Analysis,Growth Drivers,Key Players and Forecast 2020-2025

The Lab Automation in Bioanalysis report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Lab Automation in Bioanalysis study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The lab automation in bioanalysis market was valued at USD 5.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

The Major Player : Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation), Hudson Robotics, Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad, Roche Holding AG, Eppendorf AG, Shimadzu, and Aurora Biomed, among others.

Market Overview

Such a solution, need has been a sought out in the bioanalysis applications as the manual and traditional handling may result in the corrupted or infected sample. The emergence of automated solutions such as automated liquid handlers, automated plate handlers, robotics has eliminated the human interventions in the bioanalysis laboratories by increasing accuracy and improving efficiency.

– For clinical trials, it is sometimes imperative to monitor drug levels in subjects in real-time, which enables medical monitors and clinical investigators to adjust dosing to meet the subject needs and study requirements. Thus, clinical trials and diagnostics require bioanalysis technologies. The automated handling makes it better placed in obtaining error-free results. Owing to the rise in the number of clinical trials and studies and growth in complexity, lab automation in bioanalysis is projected to experience significant demand.

– Various aspects, such as growing reproducibility and accuracy, miniaturization in the process, progressing drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and the large gap in workforce demand and supply, have driven the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, factors such as technological innovations leading to device miniaturization and increased throughput and rising demand for personalized medicines are significantly driving the market growth.

– However, high capital requirements for setup will be a major hindrance to the market growth.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Lab Automation in Bioanalysis report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

