The aircraft engine forging market accounted to US$ 3.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.93 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the aircraft engine forging market is segmented into North America, Asia pacific (APAC), Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America leads the aircraft engine forging market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. North America would continue to generate relatively greater profit, contributing to the growth of the global airline industry. Huge volumes of commercial and military fleets in operations in the domestic, as well as international arena coupled with a high average passenger mile flown value in the region, propel the requirements for aircraft components. Presence of the world’s largest aerospace manufacturing companies and a significant forging industry impac.t on the aircraft engine forging market in North America.

Download PDF Sample Report Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006615/

Market Insights

Nickel-based superalloys is growing owing to higher creep and temperature resistance

The turbine entry temperature (TET) should be increased by developing superalloys which show their excellent heat-resistant properties. The conventional superalloys for the gas turbine inlet would be cobalt and nickel-based. The outstanding mechanical properties such as high strength, long fatigue life with good resistance oxidation and corrosion at high temperature of nickel based superalloys are the main reason to apply them to the engine turbine blades. Thus, nickel superalloy based forged parts is expected to be the main driving factor of the aircraft engine forging market.

Forging Type Insights

The global aircraft engine forging market by material type is segmented into closed-die forging and seamless rolled rings. Closed-die forging segment dominates the aircraft engine forging market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The closed die forging increases the tolerance of dimension and therefore improvise the strength of forged products. Sometimes to produce some special shapes, a second forging operation is used which help the manufacturer to reach final shapes and dimensions

Material Type Insights

The global aircraft engine forging market by material type is segmented into nickel alloys and titanium alloys. Nickel Alloys dominates the aircraft engine forging market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Use of nickel alloys assists forging companies to manufacture aircraft parts and components as this alloy is resistant to corrosion and extreme heat-temperature. Aircraft engine has evolved and needs to survive in higher combustion temperatures, which reaches 800°C / 1,475°F temperature

Strategic Insights

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global aircraft engine forging market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: OTTO FUCHS KF ordered a 30,000 ton closed-die forging press from Schuler Group in order to manufacture aircraft engine discs, landing gear, and structural parts, and other components. The new MH-30000 hydraulic forging press system is expected to be able to achieve large slide strokes for long components, thus, providing Otto Fuchs with an expanded range of possible products.

2018: LISI Aerospace developed “hot dies” forging technology at its Forges de Bologne plant. This new concept helps to maintain the productivity of conventional forging while achieving a metallurgical quality close to that of isothermal forgings i.e. forging installation operating at 1,250/1,300°C, mainly in terms of microstructure homogeneity and external health of the parts.

2018: ATI plans to invest US$ 95 Mn to inflate capacity of its iso-thermal forging and heat treating in Cudahy, WI. By expanding the capacity, the company is able to fulfill growing demand of aerospace jet engine.

2017: VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation announced the expansion of strategic partnership with Airbus. According to this new contract VSMPO-AVISMA will provide machined die forgings of different geometry for pylon and landing gear fastening structure for the A350-900.

GLOBAL AIRCRAFT ENGINE FORGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – By Forging Type

Closed Die Forging Small Closed Die Forging Conventional Closed Die Forging Isothermal Closed Die Forging

Seamless Rolled Ring Forging

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – By Material Type

Nickel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – By Application

Rotors

Combustion Chamber Outer Case

Turbine Disc

Fan Case

Others

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Read More About This Report At @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006615/

Global Aircraft Engine Forging Market – Company Profiles

All Metals & Forge Group

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Doncasters Group Ltd

Farinia Group

LISI Group

Otto Fuchs KG

Pacific Forge Incorporated

Precision Castparts Corp

Safran S.A.

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id :[email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com