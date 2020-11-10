Ad Tech Platform Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: , Adform, Adobe, AdRoll, Amazon (AWS), AT&T (WarnerMedia), CAKE, Choozle, Criteo, Google, LiveIntent, Marin Software, MediaMath, Quantcast, Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee), Sovrn, The Search Monitor, The Trade Desk, Verizon (Verizon Media), Verve

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Ad Tech Platform Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Ad Tech Platform market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Ad Tech Platform market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Ad Tech Platform market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Adform, Adobe, AdRoll, Amazon (AWS), AT&T (WarnerMedia), CAKE, Choozle, Criteo, Google, LiveIntent, Marin Software, MediaMath, Quantcast, Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee), Sovrn, The Search Monitor, The Trade Desk, Verizon (Verizon Media), Verve Market Segment by Product Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based by Content, this report covers the following segments, Ads Setting, Data Analytics, Yield Management, Others Global Ad Tech Platform market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. The Ad Tech Platform key players in this market include:, Adform, Adobe, AdRoll, Amazon (AWS), AT&T (WarnerMedia), CAKE, Choozle, Criteo, Google, LiveIntent, Marin Software, MediaMath, Quantcast, Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee), Sovrn, The Search Monitor, The Trade Desk, Verizon (Verizon Media), Verve Market Segment by Application: Ad Tech is the technology for managing advertisements across channels, including search, display, video, mobile and social, with functions for targeting, campaign design, bid-management, analysis, optimization and automation of digital advertising. (Gartner) Market Analysis and Insights:

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Ad Tech Platform market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ad Tech Platform market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Ad Tech Platform industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ad Tech Platform market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ad Tech Platform market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ad Tech Platform market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Ad Tech Platform

1.1 Ad Tech Platform Market Overview

1.1.1 Ad Tech Platform Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Ad Tech Platform Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Ad Tech Platform Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Ad Tech Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Ad Tech Platform Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Ad Tech Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Ad Tech Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Ad Tech Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Ad Tech Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Ad Tech Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Ad Tech Platform Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Ad Tech Platform Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Ad Tech Platform Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Ad Tech Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ad Tech Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-Premise

2.5 Cloud-Based 3 Ad Tech Platform Market Overview by Content

3.1 Global Ad Tech Platform Market Size by Content: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ad Tech Platform Historic Market Size by Content (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ad Tech Platform Forecasted Market Size by Content (2021-2026)

3.4 Ads Setting

3.5 Data Analytics

3.6 Yield Management

3.7 Others 4 Global Ad Tech Platform Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Ad Tech Platform Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ad Tech Platform as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ad Tech Platform Market

4.4 Global Top Players Ad Tech Platform Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Ad Tech Platform Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Ad Tech Platform Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Adform

5.1.1 Adform Profile

5.1.2 Adform Main Business

5.1.3 Adform Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Adform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Adform Recent Developments

5.2 Adobe

5.2.1 Adobe Profile

5.2.2 Adobe Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Adobe Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Adobe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Adobe Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 AdRoll

5.5.1 AdRoll Profile

5.3.2 AdRoll Main Business

5.3.3 AdRoll Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AdRoll Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Amazon (AWS) Recent Developments

5.4 Amazon (AWS)

5.4.1 Amazon (AWS) Profile

5.4.2 Amazon (AWS) Main Business

5.4.3 Amazon (AWS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Amazon (AWS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Amazon (AWS) Recent Developments

5.5 AT&T (WarnerMedia)

5.5.1 AT&T (WarnerMedia) Profile

5.5.2 AT&T (WarnerMedia) Main Business

5.5.3 AT&T (WarnerMedia) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 AT&T (WarnerMedia) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 AT&T (WarnerMedia) Recent Developments

5.6 CAKE

5.6.1 CAKE Profile

5.6.2 CAKE Main Business

5.6.3 CAKE Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CAKE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 CAKE Recent Developments

5.7 Choozle

5.7.1 Choozle Profile

5.7.2 Choozle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Choozle Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Choozle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Choozle Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Criteo

5.8.1 Criteo Profile

5.8.2 Criteo Main Business

5.8.3 Criteo Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Criteo Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Criteo Recent Developments

5.9 Google

5.9.1 Google Profile

5.9.2 Google Main Business

5.9.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Google Recent Developments

5.10 LiveIntent

5.10.1 LiveIntent Profile

5.10.2 LiveIntent Main Business

5.10.3 LiveIntent Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 LiveIntent Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 LiveIntent Recent Developments

5.11 Marin Software

5.11.1 Marin Software Profile

5.11.2 Marin Software Main Business

5.11.3 Marin Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Marin Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Marin Software Recent Developments

5.12 MediaMath

5.12.1 MediaMath Profile

5.12.2 MediaMath Main Business

5.12.3 MediaMath Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 MediaMath Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 MediaMath Recent Developments

5.13 Quantcast

5.13.1 Quantcast Profile

5.13.2 Quantcast Main Business

5.13.3 Quantcast Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Quantcast Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Quantcast Recent Developments

5.14 Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee)

5.14.1 Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee) Profile

5.14.2 Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee) Main Business

5.14.3 Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee) Recent Developments

5.15 Sovrn

5.15.1 Sovrn Profile

5.15.2 Sovrn Main Business

5.15.3 Sovrn Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Sovrn Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Sovrn Recent Developments

5.16 The Search Monitor

5.16.1 The Search Monitor Profile

5.16.2 The Search Monitor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 The Search Monitor Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 The Search Monitor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 The Search Monitor Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 The Trade Desk

5.17.1 The Trade Desk Profile

5.17.2 The Trade Desk Main Business

5.17.3 The Trade Desk Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 The Trade Desk Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 The Trade Desk Recent Developments

5.18 Verizon (Verizon Media)

5.18.1 Verizon (Verizon Media) Profile

5.18.2 Verizon (Verizon Media) Main Business

5.18.3 Verizon (Verizon Media) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Verizon (Verizon Media) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Verizon (Verizon Media) Recent Developments

5.19 Verve

5.19.1 Verve Profile

5.19.2 Verve Main Business

5.19.3 Verve Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Verve Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Verve Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Ad Tech Platform Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ad Tech Platform Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ad Tech Platform Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ad Tech Platform Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ad Tech Platform Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Ad Tech Platform Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

