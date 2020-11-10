Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: , A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1 Digital), Aeris, AT&T, Cubic Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Itron, KORE Wireless, KPN, Orange (Orange Business Services), Orbital Sciences (Orbcomm), Sierra Wireless, SoftBank (Arm), Tele2 IoT, Telefónica, Telenor Group, Verizon, Vodafone

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Managed IOT Connectivity Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Managed IOT Connectivity Service market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Managed IOT Connectivity Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1 Digital), Aeris, AT&T, Cubic Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Itron, KORE Wireless, KPN, Orange (Orange Business Services), Orbital Sciences (Orbcomm), Sierra Wireless, SoftBank (Arm), Tele2 IoT, Telefónica, Telenor Group, Verizon, Vodafone Market Segment by Product Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based Market Segment by Application: , BSFI, Utility, Retail, Energy, Logistics, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Managed IOT Connectivity Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Managed IOT Connectivity Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Managed IOT Connectivity Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Managed IOT Connectivity Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Managed IOT Connectivity Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Managed IOT Connectivity Service market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Managed IOT Connectivity Service

1.1 Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Managed IOT Connectivity Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-Premise

2.5 Cloud-Based 3 Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BSFI

3.5 Utility

3.6 Retail

3.7 Energy

3.8 Logistics

3.9 Healthcare

3.10 Construction

3.11 Manufacturing

3.12 Others 4 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Managed IOT Connectivity Service as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Managed IOT Connectivity Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Managed IOT Connectivity Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1 Digital)

5.1.1 A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1 Digital) Profile

5.1.2 A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1 Digital) Main Business

5.1.3 A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1 Digital) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1 Digital) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1 Digital) Recent Developments

5.2 Aeris

5.2.1 Aeris Profile

5.2.2 Aeris Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Aeris Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Aeris Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Aeris Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 AT&T

5.5.1 AT&T Profile

5.3.2 AT&T Main Business

5.3.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Cubic Telecom Recent Developments

5.4 Cubic Telecom

5.4.1 Cubic Telecom Profile

5.4.2 Cubic Telecom Main Business

5.4.3 Cubic Telecom Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cubic Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Cubic Telecom Recent Developments

5.5 Deutsche Telekom

5.5.1 Deutsche Telekom Profile

5.5.2 Deutsche Telekom Main Business

5.5.3 Deutsche Telekom Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Developments

5.6 Itron

5.6.1 Itron Profile

5.6.2 Itron Main Business

5.6.3 Itron Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Itron Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Itron Recent Developments

5.7 KORE Wireless

5.7.1 KORE Wireless Profile

5.7.2 KORE Wireless Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 KORE Wireless Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 KORE Wireless Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 KORE Wireless Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 KPN

5.8.1 KPN Profile

5.8.2 KPN Main Business

5.8.3 KPN Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 KPN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 KPN Recent Developments

5.9 Orange (Orange Business Services)

5.9.1 Orange (Orange Business Services) Profile

5.9.2 Orange (Orange Business Services) Main Business

5.9.3 Orange (Orange Business Services) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Orange (Orange Business Services) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Orange (Orange Business Services) Recent Developments

5.10 Orbital Sciences (Orbcomm)

5.10.1 Orbital Sciences (Orbcomm) Profile

5.10.2 Orbital Sciences (Orbcomm) Main Business

5.10.3 Orbital Sciences (Orbcomm) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Orbital Sciences (Orbcomm) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Orbital Sciences (Orbcomm) Recent Developments

5.11 Sierra Wireless

5.11.1 Sierra Wireless Profile

5.11.2 Sierra Wireless Main Business

5.11.3 Sierra Wireless Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments

5.12 SoftBank (Arm)

5.12.1 SoftBank (Arm) Profile

5.12.2 SoftBank (Arm) Main Business

5.12.3 SoftBank (Arm) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 SoftBank (Arm) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 SoftBank (Arm) Recent Developments

5.13 Tele2 IoT

5.13.1 Tele2 IoT Profile

5.13.2 Tele2 IoT Main Business

5.13.3 Tele2 IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Tele2 IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Tele2 IoT Recent Developments

5.14 Telefónica

5.14.1 Telefónica Profile

5.14.2 Telefónica Main Business

5.14.3 Telefónica Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Telefónica Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Telefónica Recent Developments

5.15 Telenor Group

5.15.1 Telenor Group Profile

5.15.2 Telenor Group Main Business

5.15.3 Telenor Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Telenor Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Telenor Group Recent Developments

5.16 Verizon

5.16.1 Verizon Profile

5.16.2 Verizon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Verizon Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Verizon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Verizon Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Vodafone

5.17.1 Vodafone Profile

5.17.2 Vodafone Main Business

5.17.3 Vodafone Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Vodafone Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Vodafone Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Managed IOT Connectivity Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

