Anti-Submarine Warfare Market 2020-2026: Size, Demand, Trends, Share,Growth and Forecasts

The Anti-Submarine Warfare report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable).

The Anti-Submarine Warfare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The Major Player : Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Saab AB, Safran SA, and Thales Group, among others.

Key Market Trends



Modernization of Maritime Fleet Fostering Market Growth

Since modern sonars detect submarines with only a fraction of their usual range, they require radar and other visual aids to effectively detect and track submarines. Since the early 2000s, the concept of full-spectrum anti-submarine warfare was developed by the US Navy. The concept relies on aircraft, ships, and submarines for sensing, tracking, and attacking enemy submarines violating international maritime borders in disputed territories. Military powerhouses, such as the US, UK, China, and India, have been focused on augmenting their naval firepower and several fleet modernization and procurement contracts are underway to address the evolving threats to their national security. For instance, in March 2019, the US expedited its plans to achieve a proposed 355-ship fleet. The new plans outlined a rough annual expenditure of USD 40 billion for fleet maintenance. According to its 30-year shipbuilding plan, the US envisions to procure 55 new ships to achieve an effective fleet-size of 314 ships by 2024. The Russian Navy is actively inducting new vessels to its fleet. In April 2019, the Russian Navy initiated the construction of two Admiral Gorshkov-class (Project 22350) guided-missile frigates, namely the future Admiral Amelko and Admiral Chichagov, at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg. These are multi-purpose platforms designed for anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare operations. The principal armament of the class consists of stand-off anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles. As of August 2019, the Admiral Kasatonov entered the final stage of shipbuilder trials. Several new vessels are scheduled for induction into active service during the forecast period, including the Admiral Kasatonov and two Project 22350 frigates that are scheduled for commission in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Similar induction programs are envisioned to drive the anti-submarine warfare market during the forecast period.

Influence of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Anti-Submarine Warfare.

-Anti-Submarine Warfare recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Anti-Submarine Warfare leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Anti-Submarine Warfare for forth coming years.

-In-depth understanding of Anti-Submarine Warfare particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Anti-Submarine Warfare.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Anti-Submarine Warfare report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

