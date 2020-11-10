Global Modacrylic Fiber Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players 2025

Modacrylic Fiber Market: Introduction

Modacrylic fiber is a fiber formed by long chains of acrylonitrile units. Modacrylic fibers are made from copolymers of acrylonitrile which are combined with other materials like vinyl bromide, vinyl chloride and vinylidene chloride. These modacrylic fibers tend to exhibit good elastic recovery. Moreover, modacrylic fibers are resistant to mildew and insect attacks. Commonly used Modacrylic fibers are made up of acrylonitrile and vinylidene chloride and acrylonitrile and polyvinyl chloride. Modacrylic Fibers are synthetic polymers which have high thermal resistivity. These fibers are either wet spun or dry spun. Modacylic fibers consist of many chlorine based units, which help in providing a flame resistance property to the modacrylic fibers. Moreover, modacrylic fibers can be manufactured with controlled shrinkage capacities. When such modacrylic fibers of different shrinkage capacities are mixed with fabrics, they tend to produce a superficial natural fur surface. Furthermore, modacrylic fibers find application in many areas like apparel industry, household furnishings and chemicals industry, among others.

Modacrylic Fiber Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Modacrylic fibers are fire resistant, although they burn when exposed to fire but they do not melt. Due to this property modacrylic fibers are used in manufacturing of firefighting suits and other related fire resistant clothing. Increasing demand for such fire-resistant clothing is expected to in-turn, drive the growth of Modacrylic fiber market during the forecast period. Moreover, modacrylic fibers can be stretched and molded in desired shapes or forms, thus increasing their applications in many areas. Modacrylic fibers are relatively stronger, softer and stable. Owing to this, they are used in carpets, apparel linings and wigs. Increasing demand for these is, thus, expected to boost the growth of modacrylic fiber market during the assessment period.

Furthermore, modacrylic fibers are chemically stable. Due to this property they are used in many industrial filtration applications. Several polymeric fibers which are relatively cost-effective as compared to modacrylic fibers have been used across a variety of applications. Moreover, modacrylic fibers sometimes tend to retain oil stains and have exhibit relatively lower absorbency. This tends to limit the use of modacrylic fiber in certain areas, thus acting as an impediment to the growth of modacrylic fiber market. Furthermore, modacrylic fibers decolorize and decompose when exposed to extreme heat. This limits the application of modacrylic fiber in certain applications, thus hampering the expected growth of modacrylic fiber market. Due to their fire resistant properties, use of modacrylic fibers has increased in producing fire resistant children sleepwear. Modacrylic fibers are also used in production of wigs and artificial hair.

Modacrylic Fiber Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications Modacrylic fiber market can be segmented into:

Industrial Filtration

Apparel

Home furnishings

Carpets

Hair Fiber

Modacrylic Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

Modacrylic fiber market shares a synergistic relationship with the Apparel market. With rising trend of e-commerce business in developing countries like India and China, the apparel market is expected to witness a significant growth during the assessment period. This will supplement the expected growth of modacrylic fiber market in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, various rules and regulations have been imposed on industries of Asia pacific region to promote the use of fire resistant apparel by the workers, this can act as a driver for the expected robust growth of modacrylic fiber market in Asia Pacific region. The Western European region is expected to witness a relatively sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Modacrylic Fiber Market: Participants Across the Value-Chain

