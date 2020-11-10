Silicon Wafer Reclaim to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2025

Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Introduction:

Wafer reclaim is a combination of mechanical planarization and wet chemical processing in order to remove deposited semiconductor thin coatings or films. Silicon wafer reclaim market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate, owing to increasing demand for automotive across the globe.

Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global silicon wafer reclaim market is driven by growing semiconductor industry and relatively low cost compare to test wafer. Macroeconomic factors including growing economy, population and employment, rising disposable income, and rapid rate of urbanization as well as industrialization also driving the global silicon wafer reclaim market. One of the restraining factor of the global silicon wafer reclaim market include lack of awareness about the reclaim services. Integration of value chain, the rapid rate of technological advancements, and increasing investment in the semiconductor industry are some of the factors trending the global silicon wafer reclaim market over the forecast period. The silicon wafer reclaim market is expected to have a significant opportunity in developing economies such as GCC countries, most countries in Asia Pacific, Brazil, etc., attributed to the shift from test wafer towards silicon wafer reclaim.

Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Segmentation:

The global silicon wafer reclaim market is segmented by reclaim capacity, application, and region. By reclaim capacity, the global silicon wafer reclaim market segmented into the 150 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm, and >300 mm. Among these, the 300 mm segment is growing at a substantial value CAGR in global silicon wafer reclaim market whereas 200 mm segment accounts for relatively high revenue share the forecast period. On the basis of application, the global silicon wafer reclaim market segmented into solar cell, integrated circuits, and others. Among these, the integrated circuits segment account for relatively high revenue share in global silicon wafer reclaim market followed by solar cell segment over the forecast period, attributed to rapidly growing semiconductor industry.

On the basis of reclaim capacity, the global silicon wafer reclaim market is segmented into:

150 mm

200 mm

300 mm

>300 mm

On the basis of application, the global silicon wafer reclaim market is segmented into:

Solar Cell

Integrated Circuits

Others

Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geographies, the global silicon wafer reclaim market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Western Europe accounts for a relatively high share of the global silicon wafer reclaim market in terms of value, attributed to relatively high revenue share in the global semiconductor industry. North America is followed by Western Europe in global silicon wafer reclaim market, owing to high demand for solar cell across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global silicon wafer reclaim market, owing to high technological advancement across the regions. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register relatively high growth rate in the global silicon wafer reclaim market over the forecast period, owing to the rapid rate of advancement in semiconductor industry across the region. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have relatively high opportunity for silicon wafer reclaim market players, attributed to growing economy and industrialization. Overall, the outlook for the global silicon wafer reclaim market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Player:

Few players in the global silicon wafer reclaim market include

WRS Materials,

Silicon Valley Microelectronics,

Silicon Quest International,

Silicon Materials Inc.,

Shinryo Corporation,

Rockwood Wafer Reclaim,

R.S. Technologies, Pure Wafer PLC,

